COLUMBIA — About 10,000 teachers and supporters assembled on a school day today in Columbia to protest, march and speak for improved working conditions.

The turnout matched one of the largest Statehouse crowds in recent memory. About 10,000 also turned out in 2015 to watch the Confederate flag being removed from the grounds.

Teacher organizer Nicole Walker said the protest had 6,672 RSVPs on Eventbrite as of Wednesday morning, but the state Department of Public Safety's estimate at 11 a.m. placed the number 10,000.

The teachers, organized by the teacher advocacy group SC for Ed, have been asking state lawmakers for higher wages, smaller classroom sizes, more mental health counselors in schools and full funding of the state's promises to students.

Ashley Ridge High students De'Marr Proctor-Floyd, Kyle Fersner, Dennis Wright, and Darius Smith showed up here to march their teachers. "We're future educators too, so this affects us," Fersner said.

Teachers are using personal leave days to go to Columbia for a single day, unlike at the weeks-long teacher strikes and walkouts that took place in other states like West Virginia and Oklahoma in 2018.

Seven school districts and a charter school have announced closures due to the mass exodus of teachers and a shortage of substitutes Wednesday.

Together, they serve a combined 123,000 students, so about one of every six public school students in the state has today off because of districts that closed for the teacher walkout.

The protest will begin with participants gathering at the S.C. Department of Education office, 1429 Senate St., Columbia. State Superintendent Molly Spearman, who has condemned the protest, will not be at the office. She has said she will be substituting at a Midlands school for the day.

At a booth on the Statehouse grounds, protesters were given contact information for their state legislators. "Feel free to contact them, daily," a volunteer said.

Charleston County's public schools opened Wednesday morning despite hundreds of teachers, almost 10 percent of the county's teaching staff, asking for leave. There were no signs of trouble, but there were scattered signs of support for the protest.

At 9:45 a.m., protesters marched the two blocks to the Statehouse grounds.

By noon, several speakers were scheduled to address the crowd, including CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers, several teachers including SC for Ed board member Lisa Ellis, and Sariah McCall, a former Charleston County teacher whose resignation letter was widely circulated after being published in the Washington Post.

Patrick Martin, an English teacher at Wando High School in Mount Pleasant, said he headed to Columbia to advocate for funding so each school in the state can have a licensed mental health professional in its school, one of the state's largest.

Katherine Ramp, Dutch Fork High teacher, said most of her school's English department showed up at the Statehouse. "Everybody who's keeping teachers from having a seat at the table: We're watching you," she said.

Louise Brown was among those who joined the protest. She participated in the Charleston hospital strike of 1969, when African-American nurses fought for better pay and working conditions as well as collective bargaining rights. That strike marked one of South Carolina's tensest moments in the Civil Rights era.

There was far less activity inside the Statehouse itself, other than a few teachers taking bathroom breaks inside. Some state lawmakers came to the doors at the top of the Statehouse steps to gawk, and a few went outside to listen for a few minutes before coming back in.

From noon to 2:30 p.m., teachers are expected to line Gervais Street by the Statehouse holding picket signs.

Seanna Adcox, Andy Shain and Mikaela Porter contributed to this report.

