Hurricane Florence had strengthened to a powerful hurricane by Monday morning and began to pick up speed.

The hurricane blew 105 mph winds and was continuing to get stronger. It was a Category 2 storm near the Category 3 strength of a potentially devastating winds of at least 111 mph. Little had changed as far as its predicted track. The storm was about 600 miles southeast of Bermuda.

In Charleston, the National Weather Service office said the storm is expected to approach the Southeast coastline by late Thursday morning as at least a Category 3.

"Although the latest National Hurricane Center forecast continues to favor a land-falling hurricane near the southern North Carolina coast, much of South Carolina remains under the cone of uncertainty. Further track shifts are possible and should be closely monitored, since small westward shifts will significantly change local impacts," the Weather Service advisory said.

No matter where the storm goes, the risk of rip currents is rising along with the surf along the South Carolina and Georgia coasts, the advisory noted.

Once inland, the storm is expected to stall, dropping flooding rain across a wide region.

"This is setting up for a 13-to-18 feet storm surge with torrential rainfalls producing a prolonged catastrophic flooding event accompanied by highly destructive winds," said Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson with the private company WeatherFlow.

Overnight, runs by one of the main computer models tugged Florence a bit farther south, but based on other runs the National Hurricane Center did not adjust its forecast track. The area of possible landfall stretches from most of South Carolina to Virginia.

"Interests at the coast and inland from South Carolina into the mid-Atlantic region should closely monitor the progress of Florence," said Hurricane Center specialist Daniel Brown. Get preparations in place and follow the guidance of local officials, Brown said echoing the advice of emergency managers across South Carolina.

"There is an increasing risk of life-threatening impacts from Florence: storm surge at the coast, freshwater flooding from a prolonged and exceptionally heavy rainfall event inland, and damaging hurricane-force winds. While it is too soon to determine the exact timing, location, and magnitude of these impacts," Brown said.