A pedestrian was killed on a South Carolina highway Friday night after being struck by an Horry County Sheriff's Office SUV, authorities confirmed on Saturday. 

The crash occurred at 9:15 p.m. Friday on northbound S.C. Highway 31 at mile marker 12, said Lance Cpl. David Jones, a spokesman for the S.C. Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash.

The scene is located where S.C. 31 passes the Grande Dunes Golf Club.

A 2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility was traveling northbound when it struck the pedestrian, Jones said. 

No further details about the crash were available on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Horry County Sheriff's Office did not respond to requests for comment. 

