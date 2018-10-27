More than three-quarters of South Carolina’s 271 towns and cities have fewer than 5,000 residents, but their mayors often aspire for more.
“There are a lot of passionate, enthusiastic leaders out there,” said Reba Campbell, deputy executive director of the Municipal Association of South Carolina. “Some of them have big dreams for their little town.”
To become a municipality, communities have to meet several requirements. Once they have their charter, it’s rare for one to be revoked, Campbell said.
“Smaller towns have the struggles you’d think they would,” she said. “Cash flow, that’s really the biggest problem. The smaller they get, they just don’t have a tax base, and there’s nothing to grow, especially if you look at the really rural ones that are so dependent on the former agricultural economy.”
State law requires cities and towns to provide either their own or contracted law enforcement and at least three of the following services: fire protection; garbage collection; water supply; sewer collection; storm water collection; code enforcement for building, housing, plumbing and electrical; planning and zoning; recreational facilities and programs; or street lighting.
“I would say that most of them, especially those under 100 residents, probably don’t provide many services at all,” Campbell said. “My guess is for the most part, all of these are outsourcing.”
“Outsourcing” typically means seeking help from the surrounding county. For instance, residents of Jamestown in Berkeley County are covered by county fire and EMS.
“If we need anything, most of the time all we’ve got to do is call the county and they do a pretty good job supporting us,” Jamestown Mayor Roy Pipkin said.
While counties often help, small towns don’t usually get financial support from bigger cities nearby.
State law has no Robin Hood clause — taking from the richer to give to the poorer — with hospitality, accommodations and sales tax, Campbell said.
Small towns might rely more on their share of the state's Local Government Fund because it’s a bigger percentage of their budget. Also known as the State Aid to Subdivisions, the money is collected by the state and doled out to local governments.
While many small towns struggle, Campbell said she can’t remember one ever giving up its charter or having it taken away, as state law says will happen if the population falls below 50.
That would put Smyrna (population 45), Tatum (45) and Jenkinsville (46) all at risk, but the law is unclear about how to set the process in motion. Besides, “that may change tomorrow if some babies are born,” Campbell said. “Population is really a moving target from day to day.”
While no towns have dissolved, some have recently been granted charters, she said. Most recently, Lancaster County’s Van Wyck, population 462, incorporated in August 2017. Its formation was a pre-emptive move because the nearby community of Indian Land was plotting to become a town and include Van Wyck within its limits. Van Wyck voted 90-10 for incorporation.
In March, Indian Land’s bid failed by an 83-17 margin.