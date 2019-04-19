When Ishraq Haque visited his father's hometown in Bangladesh last summer, he saw people drinking contaminated well water that made them sick.

He came home to South Carolina and decided to do something about it.

Ishraq, 16, is a sophomore at Academic High School in North Charleston, and he recently took first place at two major science fairs for his resulting project: "A Novel Arsenic Filtration System for Low-Income Families in Rural Bangladesh."

Even better, his invention is already keeping people safe in the real world. He has sent 30 of his One Step Soil Filtration devices to Satkhira District, Bangladesh, where he has trained locals via video conference calls to properly use and maintain their filters.

"The first time I saw this, some of the people who were drinking this unsafe water had side effects such as skin diseases and lesions, blood vessel diseases, even cancer, and some were dying from drinking this water over and over again. That felt really bad because here in the United States, people typically have access to clean water," Ishraq said.

There are other filtration systems that can remove arsenic from water, but Ishraq wanted to find a more affordable option. The key to his innovation was a free, readily available resource that anyone could find in Satkhira: dirt.

Specifically, Ishraq found a way to use laterite soil, a reddish soil that's rich in iron oxide, as a key part of his filtration system. By layering it with coarse river sand, charcoal and other naturally abundant ingredients, he said he was able to remove toxic levels of arsenic from ground water. Just to be safe, he also boiled the water before tasting it.

Ishraq comes from a family of scientists. His father, Azizul Haque, is an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at the Medical University of South Carolina. His mother, Khujista Haque, is an MUSC researcher focusing on the ear.

He said his parents were amazed when he took home first place at two separate science competitions, which included juniors and seniors from around the state.

"They were really proud of me, and they felt something good could come out of me," Ishraq said.

Ishraq's project earned first place at the Department of Defense S.C. Junior Science and Humanities Symposium in January and the Lowcountry Regional Science and Engineering Fair in April. He will travel to the National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium in Albuquerque, New Mexico, later this month, and then to the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Phoenix in May.

