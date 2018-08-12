CLOVER — On Main Street of this York County town with a population of 5,600, next to an antiques shop named Treasures and Junk, is a store that has become a relic across the country.
A hand-painted sign atop the roof in block lettering reads “MOVIE MANIA,” marking what's possibly the last locally-owned shop in the state that exclusively rents movies.
The video rental business was thriving when owner Allen Busler painted the sign more than 20 years ago. Rental giants, from Blockbuster to the Southeast chain Pic-A-Flick, were staples. Busler even owned six Movie Mania stores.
But virtually all of those shops have since folded, succumbing to competition from streaming services like Netflix and rental kiosks like Redbox.
Blockbuster shuttered two Alaska stores in July, leaving the chain that once boasted 9,000 locations just 14 years ago with one remaining location, in Oregon.
Across South Carolina, the number of known video rental shops has dropped below 10. The Midwest-based Family Video still operates seven stores in the state.
In Clover, a bottle cap-shaped town 30 miles southwest of Charlotte, Busler’s last Movie Mania store stands as a vestige of offline discovery in the burgeoning era of the stream and the scroll.
Not much has changed at the store. Busler, who managed a shopping mall arcade before entering the rental business, charges $3 for two nights on a new release — the same as in 1985 when Movie Mania opened.
More than 18,000 DVDs and video games fill the racks. Busler printed copies of famous movie characters and laminated signs to mark the sections — Horror, Action, Family, Kids Classics, Super Heroes, Musicals and Westerns.
Near the cash register that still rings when it’s opened, a sticky note reads, “Ask about a FREE bag of VHS tapes.” Two nearly-empty Windex bottles, which Busler uses to clean scratches off discs, hang from a shelf above the counter.
"I think every small town could use a video store," Busler said. "But it kind of has to be a family-run thing."
Staying afloat
At its 1990s peak, Spartanburg-based Pic-a-Flick video served hundreds of customers a day at each of its 35 stores in the Carolinas.
But by the end of last year, the company’s last store, in the Upstate town of Inman, was barely pulling in $100 a night.
In March, Pic-a-Flick closed for good.
“And thank goodness," owner Jim Keith, 57, said. “I don’t know how others can survive.”
But some do in South Carolina because of tradition and a sense of nostalgia.
Family Video, which has more than 700 stores nationwide, keeps going by largely locating in rural areas and attracting customers by sharing space with pizza shops.
On Edisto Island, a majority of the sales at Island Video & Ice Cream come from the ice cream shop, manager Joshua Hirschseld said. But the movie section does draw return visits from vacationers who frequent the area.
"They come back for the experience," Hirschseld said. "There's something about walking through and looking at the videos that you just don't get anywhere else."
At Movie Mania, Busler sees as many as 100 customers on a typical day. Sales and rentals have been steady in the past 10 years, he said, and the business turns a profit.
Cable TV isn’t available in parts of the area’s sprawling farmlands. But even those with internet take the 10-minute trip into town to get their movies from Busler.
He greets the locals by name, stays lenient on late fees and scours eBay to order obscure titles upon any customer’s request.
“It’s just like anything else — you treat people good, they’ll come back,” Busler said.
Dying breeds
Clover is filled with businesses like Movie Mania, holdovers from another era.
McCarter’s Barbershop — with three chairs and a board near the front door advertising tractor work — has been around for almost 100 years. On Bethel Street, Killians Service Center is said to be York County’s last full-service gas station, where longtime owner Jimmy Killian knows his customers well enough to let them keep store accounts on credit.
“I lost a lot of money like that,” Killian, 67, said. “But I made a lot of money like that.”
So it goes at Movie Mania.
Wayne Moses, 50, an Army veteran, was broke after a recent move and couldn’t afford to put gas in his car. Moses, who visits Movie Mania once a week, asked Busler for help.
“There was no hesitation,” Moses said. “And his exact words when I told him 'thank you' were, ‘We’ve got to look out for each other.' ”
Amber Marie Propst, 28, has been going to Movie Mania since her family started Thursday movie nights when she was 7 years old. Now with a 10-year-old daughter, she still visits the store every week.
“Allen is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met,” she said. “I’ll always continue our family tradition.”
Customers remind Busler that they came to the store with their parents.
“Now they’re carrying kids or have little kids walking beside them,” he said. “That has me thinking, 'How long will it be here?' I don’t have a clue.”