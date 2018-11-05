Nearly three quarters of a ton of yellow snapper, out-of-season cobia and other migrating fish were seized from a fishing boat docked at Little River and two men charged with the illegal catch.
S.C. Department of Natural Resources wildlife officers arrested Richard A. Saunders, 47, of Little River and Christopher C. Beasley, 43, of Alcolu. The violations included fishing without proper permits or licenses.
The arrests were made Oct. 27 during a periodic check of catch off-loaded at the dock. The charges are federal misdemeanors. Potential fines could be thousands of dollars per charge, said DNR Lt. Angus McBride.
The catch of 1,340 pounds "is a fairly large seizure," McBride said.
The arrests were made at the docks near Water Front Avenue. The boat is named Under Pressure.
According to DNR, officers found more than 1,000 pounds of fish aboard the boat and asked both men on board, neither whom were the owner, to produce a federal snapper/grouper permit, coastal migratory pelagics permit and other documents, but they didn't.
While officers were doing a follow-up inspection aboard the vessel, they discovered out-of-season cobia that was hidden, as well as yellow snapper, according to DNR.
About 25 percent of the fish had already been unloaded and iced for sale and about 240 pounds had been delivered to a local restaurant. That was seized, too.
The fish were sold to the boat owner and restaurant owner. If the men are found guilty, the money would be moved into DNR operations funds. The fish can't be returned to the ocean without killing them. Normally they would have been sold to a wholesale buyer, but DNR wasn't able to find one.