South Carolina nonprofit creates archive of Palmetto State landmarks

An online archive is helping South Carolinians uncover little-known and forgotten corners of the Palmetto State.

The South Carolina Picture Project is a web repository of state landmarks. The project, spearheaded by Robin Welch of Charleston, crowdsources photographs of the sites to preserve history online.

It began in 2007 as part of SCIWAY, the web-based South Carolina information directory. At the time, Welch worked as editor of SCIWAY with her father, who founded the company in the late 1990s. But the picture project never made any money, Welch said. By 2017, it was in danger of being shut down.

"I was really devastated by that because I loved the picture project," she said. "I believed in it."

Determined to keep it alive, Welch turned the project into a nonprofit.

Today, its website features entries on over 2,000 landmarks. Most are still standing, but the project also catalogues locations that have fallen to ruin or disappeared.

In addition to photographs, entries include write-ups adding historical context to the sites, along with addresses, links to similar landmarks and information about any other notable places nearby.

One of Welch's favorite landmarks documented by the project is the Faith Cabin Library in Seneca. The Faith Cabin Libraries were a network of libraries built for Black communities in the 1930s and 1940s. The Seneca location is one of just two of the libraries still standing.

The project has attracted a dedicated online following, Welch said. Its Facebook group has nearly 67,000 members — a mix of photographers, history buffs and nostalgic South Carolinians, among others.

Aiken resident Steve Rich has been contributing photos for over a decade. At first, Rich said, photography was just a hobby of his. Then Welch reached out to him about the picture project.

“I never dreamed anyone would want to use the pictures,” he said.

Rich said he's enjoyed watching the organization bring people together. He stays active in the Facebook group, posting two or three times a month.

“It gives us information that is just priceless,” he said.

Originally, the South Carolina Picture Project was funded by private donations and sponsorship from Hotel Guides, another company owned by Welch’s father. But those funds have dried up and the project has been in a holding pattern ever since, Welch said.

Welch can no longer actively update the website, but still has her hands full moderating the Facebook group. She said she's waiting on more donations and volunteers to keep the project going.

The Facebook group remains a lively place, however. Some posts get over 100 comments.

Moderating the group can be demanding — discussions about South Carolina's history tend to draw contentious commenters out of the woodwork, she said.

But Welch finds the work overwhelmingly meaningful. She especially values that the project gives a platform to people whose experiences are often overlooked, especially Black South Carolinians, she said.

"It provides African Americans an opportunity to write their own history," she said.

She said people are always commenting on the website, posting in the Facebook group or reaching out to her personally to reminisce and share cherished memories the project has brought back to them.

"Without the picture project, those stories would be lost to time," Welch said.