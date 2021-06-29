2 South Carolina men charged in riot at US Capitol

Two South Carolina men were charged June 29 on allegations they participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building.

George Amos Tenney III and Darrell Alan Youngers are accused of entering the U.S. Capitol building together after a violent mob overpowered Capitol police Jan. 6 and stormed the building, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Tenney, an administrator for the Facebook page "The PowerHouse Patriot," told officers in an interview he was only in the building for "three or four minutes" before realizing he should not be there. He said he did not engage in violence or cause property damage.

However, surveillance footage showed the two men scuffling with Capitol police officers while attempting to open doors to the building's east foyer during the riot, the complaint alleges.

Authorities say Tenney shoved one of the doors open before an officer pushed him aside. Tenney then grabbed the officer and had a "heated conversation," during which Tenney allegedly said "You're not going to stop us."

As rioters began to stream through the rotunda, Tenney allegedly shouted: "Come on, Americans!"

Tenney was interviewed by law enforcement officers in February, the complaint states. He said he attended the "Save America" rally that preceded the riot, where he met Youngers and William Robert Norwood III, of Boiling Springs.

Norwood, 37, was charged in March in connection to the riot.

Authorities say they have video of Tenney, Norwood and Youngers being interviewed by an acquaintance after the riot. All three men wore masks to hide their identity, but the person who filmed the interview was able to identify the men for law enforcement officers.

Tenney and Youngers are charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Tenney is also charged with interfering with a law enforcement officer during civil disorder and obstruction of justice.

Court records indicate Tenney was arrested June 29 and released on a $25,000 unsecured bond. He was also appointed a public defender.