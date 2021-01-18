South Carolina man charged in Capitol riot, allegedly took selfie at Calhoun statue

A South Carolina man has been charged with participating in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, according to federal authorities whose investigation relied on GPS data and a selfie the man allegedly took while inside the building.
In a Jan. 15 complaint, the FBI alleged Andrew Hatley drove a red Ford Mustang from his South Caroina home to Washington, D.C., to join the thousands of President Donald Trump supporters who planned to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Democrat Joe Biden won.
Hatley joined the violent mob that attacked police and overtook the Capitol building, the seat of the U.S. government, as Congress was certifying the election results, according to the complaint.
Hatley is the first known South Carolinian to be charged with a crime related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, which briefly delayed Congress' certification of the election.
The fallout from the riot continues to expand. Trump last week became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice after the U.S. House charged him with inciting violence against the government.
Statehouses across the country, including South Carolina's, have bolstered security measures ahead of Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration in response to the FBI's warning of possible armed protests. A man was arrested Sunday and charged with unlawfully carrying a handgun just two blocks from the S.C. capitol.
The charge against Hatley comes as federal authorities continue to round up people from all over the country who participated in the Jan. 6 riot.
The FBI has asked for the public's help identifying people who posted pictures or videos of themselves to social media as they attacked police and ransacked the Capitol building.
Hatley was first identified by a tipster, according to the FBI's complaint.
The tipster provided the agency with a selfie that Hatley allegedly took in front of the Capitol building's statue of former Vice President John C. Calhoun, a South Carolinian.
The man in the photo is wearing a mask that makes it more difficult to confirm his identity. But he is also wearing a cowboy hat that appears similar to a hat Hatley is wearing in another photograph FBI obtained, according to the complaint.
After the riot, Hatley went on Facebook to deny ever being there. He posted that someone who looks like him was identified as being at the Capitol, but added that he doesn't "have that kind of motivation for lost causes."
But the FBI also used data from a GPS app Hatley used to pinpoint him inside the Capitol building during the riot, according to the filing.
A trio of potential numbers for Hatley had been disconnected by Monday morning. He did not immediately return a message left at his Facebook account.
A man who answered the phone at Senn Freight Lines, the Newberry trucking company that Hatley lists as his employer on Facebook, said "we will have no comment" before hanging up.
The arrest follows a pledge from U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Peter McCoy that any South Carolinians who traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in the riot would be prosecuted.
It was unclear Monday morning what involvement McCoy's office had in Hatley's arrest or will have in his prosecution. A spokesman for the office would not comment on Hatley's case.