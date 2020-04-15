South Carolina lost nine in Monday's tornadoes. Here are their stories.

South Carolina’s deadliest tornado outbreak in 36 years took the lives of nine people.

They were grandparents and churchgoers, construction workers, security guards and childcare providers.

Ranging in age from 25 to 77, they were separated by as much as 200 miles.

But a tragedy tied their lives together.

Doris and Gerald Chavis

A late night phone call — the kind that happens a thousand times a day all across America. Father making a mundane request to daughter. A conversation measured in minutes. An “I love you” before hanging up.

In retrospect, a precious moment, maybe divine intervention for this family rooted in faith. Because it was the last time Jessica Studebaker would speak to her parents, Doris and Gerald Chavis, whose bodies were found among rubble in their Orangeburg County home after a tornado ripped across this community Monday morning.

Doris, 68, loved Clint Eastwood movies and doing crossword puzzles. She was outspoken but careful with her tongue — equal parts generosity and wisdom. Gerald was 63 and an avid hunter and outdoorsman, maximizing his love of nature by working for Tracy’s Logging in Leesville.

Devoted to their Sunny Vista Church of God, the couple, married for more than 40 years, doted on their five children and seven grandchildren.

“They weren’t perfect people by no means, nobody in this world is, but they loved their family,” Studebaker said. “My mom, she was a firecracker, she was a pistol, she spoke her mind and would give you the shirt off her back.”

When she wasn’t watching "Jurassic Park" or other science fiction fare with her son, Doris and Gerald were helping to raise their 10-year-old niece, who by chance was staying with Studebaker on Sunday night.

“She lost everything also. She lost the only parents she’s known, she lost her home, all her clothes, everything,” Studebaker said. “There’s nothing left, but we have had a lot of people that are reaching out and helping her.”

The Chavises were slowed by health issues, but pulled strength from the large and loving family that surrounded them – many of whom were together on Easter for a holiday meal.

Doris “wasn’t given many years to live, but she was fighting hard to live,” Studebaker said. “If I didn’t seem them every day, I talked to them every day.”

Easter, despite limitations on celebrating due to the coronavirus, was a special afternoon.

“All the grandchildren except one were there, and they were having a good day that day,” Studebaker said.

At 9 p.m. Sunday, Gerald called Studebaker to ask whether their niece could be dropped off. It was late, Studebaker said, and she wanted to help the child with schoolwork.

“We got to say, ‘I love you,” she said.

Jack Harvill

Retirement never really suited this affable former truck driver, who moved to Walhalla from Williamston about 10 years ago and enjoyed life too much to settle down.

He loved his duties working as a contract security guard at the BorgWarner automotive parts plant, where he was working in the early morning hours Monday when a tornado swept through this Oconee County community, collapsing the building and trapping Harvill inside.

He was 77.

“He was a really good man. Just loved to work. He had driven a truck for the majority of his adult life and once retired from that he started as a security guard. He couldn’t still,” said Harvill’s son-in-law, Davey Lee.

Harvill began working security through American Services Inc. in 2008. He’s the lone Upstate death from the series of tornadoes that battered South Carolina.

Jack and his wife, Kathy, planned to stay in Walhalla permanently. He was in the process of renovating a mobile home so they could travel the country, Lee said.

Armed with a huge smile and gentle spirit, Harvill had a feisty sense of humor.

“He liked to pick on people and have a good time,” Lee said.

The Harvills were at Lee’s home on Easter, spending the day among those they loved the most and watching The Weather Channel’s reports on the storms that had already pummeled other parts of the South.

Harvill began his shift at 10 p.m.

“I said to him, ‘just be careful when you go,’” Lee said. “But that thing was such a monster.”

One of Lee’s final memories of Harvill came just as he was getting ready to leave in preparation for his night shift and saying goodbye to his three grandchildren.

“All the kids were together. He hugged them all and told him he loved them when he left, and that was a good thing,” Lee said.

Harvill also worked as part of Clemson University’s event staff, and attended North Walhalla Church of God.

“He was very sincere. Very honest. If you didn’t want an answer to a question, don’t ask him, because he would definitely give you his opinion, which was pretty much straight up,” Lee said.

Donna, Jim and Kay Breland

Three of the Breland family members died in the tornadoes that tore through Nixville on Monday.

One of their family members, Angie Ginn, said she found their bodies outside what was left of their home. She said they were all very lovely people.

Jim Breland, 58, worked for 25 years at the Wiggins Concrete Company in neighboring Estill, where he recently worked as a supervisor. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of the Mt. Carmel Methodist Church.

Donna Breland, 56, worked at Jen's Rainbow Land and later was named the director of the Melon Patch Childcare Center.

Kayla Breland, 26, worked as a child care provided and was a member of the Nixville Baptist Church.

She liked arts and crafts and working with children.

They are survived by the couple's daughter, Ashley Breland Lerch, who lives in Nixville, as well as many other members of the deeply-rooted Ginn family.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home said the family services will be held privately. Those who would like to send memorials are asked to send them to the Ginn Cemetery, 2302 Turner Expressway in Varnville.

Paige Beasley said the Brelands were "some of the best people you could ever have around." They were always positive and always kind.

To Beasley, Donna was her aunt, though technically she was her mother's cousin.

Donna loved to send out cards — get well cards, cards to people at church who were suffering.

"The family had a heart of gold, you didn't find anyone better," Beasley said.

Kayla was the kind of person that always had a nice thing to say to someone when she saw them, complimenting a shirt they were wearing or something about them that day.

Jim was always working but when Beasley did see him, he was quiet. "Never a harsh word from him, never heard him complaining about anybody."

A family friend set up a Facebook fundraiser on Monday to help defray funeral expenses, setting a $5,000 goal. By Wednesday afternoon, more than $11,000 had been collected.

Alberto Hernandez and Rene Rodriguez

The men worked for Ridgefield-based Nimmer Turf Farm, living at one of its properties along Browning Gate Road in Estill when a tornado splintered their double-wide trailer, killing them and injuring four roommates.

“They’re the heart and soul of our operation,” company owner Bill Nimmer said. He described the man as loyal and good-hearted. Hernandez, who was married with children and Rodriguez, recently engaged, worked for Nimmer 10 months out of the year before returning to their homes in Mexico.

Note: Efforts to reach relatives and friends of 46-year-old Ethel Griffin of Walterboro, who died Monday when a tree fell on her Barracada Road home were unsuccessful. Firefighters needed 20 minutes to untangle tree limbs and other debris that trapped Griffin’s 1-year-old grandchild, the Associated Press reported.