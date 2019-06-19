DHEC (copy) (copy)

SOUTH CAROLINA (AP) — Health officials trying to contain an outbreak of hepatitis A in South Carolina are warning customers of five restaurants that they might have been exposed.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control told news outlets that restaurant employees in Aiken and Hilton Head tested positive. Other workers were found with the virus at restaurants in Lexington County, North Augusta and North Charleston in the last month.

The State reports that the agency says the risk of infection spreading from a restaurant worker to a customer is low. Symptoms include nausea and diarrhea, and people may not realize they've been infected for up to six weeks. Most people recover with no lasting liver damage.

South Carolina declared a statewide outbreak in May. Nearly 150 cases have been reported since November.

