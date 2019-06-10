unclaimed Veterans at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery (copy)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina funeral home is asking people to come to the funeral of a 75-year-old Navy veteran who has no family to claim him.

Caughman Harman Funeral Home said the funeral for Petty Officer Third Class James Miske will be 10 a.m. Friday at Fort Jackson National Cemetery near Columbia.

The funeral home says the Vietnam veteran died May 26. Since no family members could be found, the funeral home is offering services with full military honors under a program supported by its parent company that gives every veteran a proper burial.

The funeral home said in a statement it would like people to come to Friday's funeral to serve as Miske's family.

Last month, two other unclaimed veterans were buried with honors at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

