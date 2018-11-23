Salamanders, the diamondback terrapin and the right whale — those South Carolina animals are among an estimated two of every three species in decline around the world.
But the rainbow-hued roseate spoonbill usually seen around the Gulf of Mexico now haunts the coast.
South Carolina is at a crux as animals vanish worldwide.
Well-managed environs in the state evidently are becoming a haven for species in trouble elsewhere. Tropical species such as the spoonbill are finding their way here.
But the loss of habitat and biodiversity cited in the recent World Wildlife Fund report is threatening those as well as native animals here, and consequently the quality of life for humans.
South Carolina is also losing species, although it is doing better than most places at holding on to them.
"While there are conservation success stories, there are of other species that have declined dramatically," said Will Dillman, assistant wildlife chief at the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. "These declines occur for a number of reasons, including habitat loss, degradation and fragmentation."
The report, released earlier this month before a holiday fundraising effort by the fund, is grim.
"While climate change is a growing threat, the main drivers of biodiversity decline continue to be the overexploitation of species, agriculture and land conversion.
Indeed, a recent assessment found that only a quarter of land on Earth is substantively free of the impacts of human activities," the report said.
"This is projected to decline to just one-tenth by 2050," it said.
South Carolina lands long have been managed for hunting as well as other outdoors pursuits. The demands of a booming population are now encroaching, and the struggle is intensifying between preserving environs or developing them.
But legislators and managers — often wanting both — have tended to approach it more even-handedly than elsewhere.
"South Carolina has done a better job protecting habitat and placing value on undeveloped land than many other parts of the United States, but we too are suffering the same losses," said Nolan Schillerstrom, Audubon South Carolina coastal coordinator.
Currently 30 species found in the state are considered endangered and another 18 threatened, Dillman said. But "several of these have experienced significant population increases," he said.
About 40 percent of the brown pelicans in the Southeast now nest in South Carolina. After nearly being wiped out, bobwhite quail are making a comeback, among a host of other birds such as bald eagles, wild turkeys and wood storks.
Black bears have been spotted roaming every one of the state's 48 counties except Bamberg. The bears live within 10 miles of both Charleston and Columbia.
Deer have repopulated and appear to be holding their own against a range of threats, from cars to coyotes.
A host of natural features make the state rich with wildlife like few other places in the world. Much of it is riverlands, preferred habitat for any number of species. Large tract owners have tended to keep at least some acres wooded or timberlands, so despite a booming population two-thirds of the land is forest.
Some 5 million acres of wetlands spread across the coast — more than one-tenth of the marine wetlands found across the country. Studies have shown that nearly every species of bird that lives in or migrates to the region sooner or later comes down to nest or feed in a rice field impoundment. They also are a nursery for fish, reptiles and mammals.
That draws species like the pelican and the manatee, pushed by crowding in other states.
The threats await them here, too.
"Perhaps the state is a temporary haven, but with lots of caveats," said Steve Gilbert, S.C. Wildlife Federation fish and wildlife biologist.
Stresses from warming climate, habitat pressure from agricultural conversion as well as development can be expected to worsen for the animals, particularly the ones that require specific habitats and might not be able to adapt, he said.
"We may winnow biodiversity down to a bevy of habitat-generalist species. This does not bode well. Biodiversity is critical to ecosystem stability," Gilbert said.
"We are a haven," Schillerstrom said, "but we've got a lot of work to do to keep it that way and even more to improve what we have."