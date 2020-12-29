South Carolina could usher in the new year with above-normal temperatures

Following a week of wintry weather, meteorologists expect the Lowcountry to end the year with unseasonably warm temperatures.

And folks at South Carolina State Parks are urging people to take advantage of the warm weather by getting outdoors and taking a hike.

Jonathan Lamb, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said the temperatures for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day could reach the mid-70s — about 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

The temperature will be perfect for spending time outside and in nature. South Carolina State Parks will once again participate in the national First Day Hikes program on Jan. 1. Twenty-five state parks will be open for self-guided hikes this year. And special activities, games and prizes will be available for children.

The First Day Hikes program aims to provide a means for individuals and families to welcome the new year in the outdoors by exercising and connecting with nature.

In the Charleston area, the Charleston Towne Landing, Colonial Dorchester, Edisto Beach State Park and Hampton Plantation are each participating in the outdoors initiative. In year’s past, people could take ranger-guided treks along the trails. But because of COVID-19, people are asked to go on self-guided hikes at their own pace. Groups of 10 or fewer people are allowed at some parks.

Dawn Dawson-House, a spokeswoman for the agency, said she hopes people will still take advantage of the program even with the changes this year.

“We think we joined the rest of the nation in thinking that it’s a great way to start the new year with an invigorating excursion outside in the great outdoors,” Dawson-House said. “And as long as people wear masks and social distance and keep themselves safe, this should be a great exercise for everyone.”

First Day Hikes is one of the most popular events at South Carolina State Parks every year. Most hikes are under 3 miles long and considered easy or moderate treks.

Dawson-House said most state parks have admission fees ranging from about $3 to $8 per person. Go to southcarolinaparks.com for more information on individual parks.

Those who plan to visit the parks should be aware of the chance for severe thunderstorms late in the evening on Friday, New Year's Day, when a cold front is expected to reach the state. Lamb said it is still too early to pin down details, but if there were severe weather, the main concerns would be damaging winds and possible tornadoes.