Last week's ruling that the Trump administration didn't properly do away with Clean Water Act rules wasn't a triumph for conservation groups.
It was a pause amid an onslaught of environmental regulation rollbacks by federal agencies that these groups used to rely on.
The ruling Thursday in U.S. District Court in Charleston already has been challenged by business groups. Conservation advocates fully expect the Environmental Protection Agency also to challenge it. The fight will continue among a host of other challenges wending their way through federal courts as opposing sides appeal rulings.
For conservation groups, the idea is to win, or at least delay. But with so many battles underway, the question is how well and how long their donor base can afford to pay for it all.
On Monday, the American Farm Bureau Federation and other industry interests filed a motion for a stay of enforcing the Charleston ruling, pending an appeal.
"The government may follow their lead," said Kathleen Sullivan, spokeswoman for the Southern Environmental Law Center.
The outcome of the case against the EPA could affect pollution protections in rivers, streams and lakes that supply drinking water to more than 2 million South Carolinians and 20 million people in the South. The pollution is considered the leading threat to water quality across the state.
Similar cases are pending in about half the other states.
Conservation groups are turning more often to the courts to battle the federal agencies over a host of issues from air emissions to offshore oil drilling that once were fought largely during the agencies' own reviews and in Congress.
Court is a last resort for them, a drawn-out and expensive process of rulings and appeals that regularly lead all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Recent conservative rulings in the courts have made victories hard-earned wins.
An attorney for SELC and an official for American Rivers, two of the nine conservation groups involved in the Clean Water case, wouldn't directly reply to the affordability question. The groups are actively updating supporters and contribution appeals are prominently displayed alongside updates on their web pages.
"The Clean Water Act is one of the foundations of our environmental laws. The importance of this work is hard to overstate. We will be fighting for this protection every step of the way. We're not going anywhere," said Geoff Gisler, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center.
"This is part of our mission as an organization. This is what we do," added Bob Irvin, president of American Rivers, a waterways advocate. "We've certainly kept our members and supporters aware of our efforts."
Those updates include news such as the recent ruling by U.S. District Judge David Norton that President Trump’s administration did not properly seek public input when it suspended protections designed to mitigate pollution in headwater streams and wetlands.
His ruling was not unexpected: The EPA in April tried to move the case out of state, merging it with a case in Texas, where industries hold more sway. Conservation groups fought that, worried it would weaken their arguments. Norton denied the move.
The federation motion Monday argued the conservation groups did not prove the rules rollback would cause irreparable harm. That motion will be heard in Virginia.
"Farmers, homeowners and small businesses will need to devote time and expense to obtaining federal permits — all to comply with a (Clean Water) rule that is likely to be invalidated," the motion argued.
Gisler would not characterize the Clean Water fight strategy as an attempt to delay the rollbacks as long as possible.
"We're certainly intending to overturn (the EPA rollback)," he said. "It's not necessarily a delay tactic. The (Trump) administration is bypassing the rule-making requirements. They are creating some of their own delays."