A young loggerhead and two young Kemp's ridley sea turtles will head back to sea Wednesday from Folly Beach County Park.
The sea turtles, rehabilitated by the South Carolina Aquarium after being found sick or fish-hooked, will be the last public beach releases of the year, according to aquarium staff. The releases are scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
The park is on the west end of Folly Beach, at 1100 W. Ashley Ave. There's a $10 fee for vehicle admission to the park. Public access along the beach is free.
Arrive early or carpool as releases usually are attended by hundreds of people.
With the species and the medical conditions of turtles still at the turtle care center, aquarium staff don't expect to hold any more public releases this year, said spokeswoman Bethany Morgan. The turtles closest to recovery would need to be released in remote locations, she said.
Loggerheads are the most prevalent turtles along the South Carolina coast, laying thousands of nests most years. Kemp's ridleys are the rarest and most imperiled of the seven sea turtle species. All seven are considered threatened or endangered species.
With Wednesday's release, nearly 260 turtles in all will have been successfully returned to the ocean after treatment at the aquarium's turtle care center.
An average, 128 sea turtles strand each year in South Carolina waters. About 10 percent are found alive, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, which partners in the releases.
The aquarium's turtle center usually admits between 20 and 30 sea turtles each year, many in critical condition and some too sick to save.