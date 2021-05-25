South Carolina ACLU launches free app that records police-civilian encounters

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina launched a free smartphone application that allows users to record civilian encounters with police and government.

The app, Mobile Justice, was released on May 25, the anniversary of George Floyd’s killing by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Users can report any abuse and record videos that directly enter the ACLU’s database through the app, Frank Knaack, executive director of the South Carolina ACLU, said on May 25. This prevents the potential for the video to be deleted after it is recorded, Knaack said.

“We cannot equate this app with justice,” Knaack said. “This app is an opportunity for accountability as we work toward true justice.”

The app also provides legal rights information to its users, which can empower community members to assert their rights, Knaack said.

The ACLU’s app comes after South Carolina implemented a 2015 law requiring police body cameras. Despite the bill’s passage, police agencies aren’t required to equip officers with the cameras until they’re fully funded.

“The accountability of the George Floyd case came because someone was there,” Knaack said. “A community member was there to record that act of violence.”

James Johnson, national president of the Racial Justice Network, said civilian footage helped make police officers’ actions transparent.

“Law enforcement has to understand that policing is changing, and it is changing because of technology,” Johnson said. “This app is sending a strong message to the law enforcement.”

Johnson said he felt a lack of law enforcement accountability was apparent in Charleston.

“This app gives accountability," Johnson said. "Hopefully it helps law enforcement change its ways."

Mobile Justice is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. It is available in English and Spanish.