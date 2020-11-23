South Atlantic fishery agency could protect newly discovered deep-sea corals

Newly discovered deep-sea coral habitats off the South Carolina coast could receive protections from regional fishery managers.

In 2018, researchers confirmed the existence of an 85-mile-long bed of deep-sea corals about 150 miles off Charleston. The habitat is about a half-mile underwater. In addition to the corals, the area is home to special animals such as wreckfish and golden crabs.

The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council's task is to protect marine ecosystems like these and serves as the management authority for fisheries outside of state waters.

But this particular coral bed isn't yet regulated or protected by the group because when it was first discovered, the area was located outside of the bounds of protected areas.

Roger Pugilese, a scientist with the group, said when the council developed regulations for existing conservation managed areas, it was understood there had to be additional habitats in those areas, but the research and exploration hadn't been done.

So the council worked closely with groups to provide priorities for explorers, such as those with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, who conducted offshore research along the coast, Pugilese said.

And in fact, the council was correct. More habitats were near areas that were already protected, including sites near Blake Plateau.

Marine geologist Leslie Sautter, a professor at the College of Charleston, was on an expedition in 2018 with NOAA's Office of Ocean Exploration and Research that explored Blake Plateau, Blake Ridge and Blake Escarpment, off the South Carolina coast.

Sautter said the area has become a thriving bio-diverse habitat.

"So we want to protect them, not just to protect the corals, but also protect all the animals that live within, and on and among the corals," Sautter said. "You know, fish come to those sites because there's food and there's protection, potentially."

The structures in these identified areas have thrived for thousands of years, although their specific ages are unknown.

Sautter said there is always a concern for exploitation of the resources. Big golden crabs, for example, are marketable animals. To get to them requires trawling, but that also destroys the surrounding habitat. Protections could prevent this from happening.

To protect the area, Pugilese said, the council would have to look at either extending its existing protected area or establish an area that would capture the areas identified in 2018.

He said the group has discussed what the next steps would be, and future conservation of those newly identified areas could be "in the works" as the council moves forward.