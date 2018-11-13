Berkeley County Council will discuss tonight the possible firing of Deputy Supervisor Tim Callanan, sources said.
According to an agenda, the council will discuss at a Justice and Public Safety Committee meeting followed by a special council meeting:
- Termination of deputy supervisor effective immediately.
- Authorization to seek State Law Enforcement Division investigation of misappropriation of funds.
- Authorization of forensic audit.
- Freeze on supervisor's authority to expend any county funds.
Although officials would not publicly discuss the details of the agenda, multiple sources close to the termination plans said the deputy supervisor being discussed is Callanan. The former county councilman was hired as a deputy supervisor for finance when County Supervisor Bill Peagler took office in 2015.
Callanan has attended few council meetings since Peagler was defeated in his bid for re-election the June Republican primary.
The other deputy supervisor, Les Blankenship, has attended most meetings. In April 2017, he was promoted from deputy county attorney to deputy supervisor for operations and special counsel.
At the Oct. 22 Finance Committee meeting, while council was discussing an error on county tax bills with the new fire fee that would result in the county collecting about $48,000 less than expected this year, Peagler and committee Chairman Josh Whitley got into a heated argument. Whitley made a sudden motion to go into executive session “for the termination of Deputy Supervisor Callanan.”
But when council returned to open session, Whitley apologized for the “high emotions” and said he and Peagler had shaken hands.
“The supervisor is very loyal to his employees and I applaud that, and we’re both very passionate about Berkeley County,” Whitley said.
The council meeting tonight follows executive session, which starts at 5:30 p.m., and several committee meetings.