BEAUFORT — Paul Murdaugh, the 20-year-old man with prominent Hampton County family legal ties who was charged in connection to a February fatal boating wreck, will not have to step foot in jail after a judge on Monday ruled he could remain free as he awaits trial.

In court, Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to one count of boating under the influence causing death and two counts of boating under the influence causing great bodily injury. As part of his bond conditions, the University of South Carolina student is not allowed to travel outside of the 14th Circuit, which spans Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties. Murdaugh also surrendered his passport.

Attorneys representing Murdaugh could not immediately be reached for comment after Monday's hearing.

Monday marked Murdaugh's first public court appearance after his indictment about three weeks ago. He faces a maximum of 25 years and 15 years in prison, respectively, on the charges.

Charging documents state that, in the early morning hours of Feb. 24, an intoxicated Murdaugh was operating a boat with five other passengers on board, including 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

The boat crashed into the Archer's Creek Bridge, which connects the Parris Island Marine training facility to the rest of Beaufort County. All six aboard, who authorities said were minors, were thrown from the boat. Beach did not resurface, and her body was found one week later about 5 miles from the crash site.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources' initial investigation of the crash has attracted scrutiny in the months since after authorities said they did not test blood-alcohol levels of the minors. A police report that stemmed from the fatal crash described the surviving passengers as grossly intoxicated.

