Paul Murdaugh, the-20-year-old charged in connection with a fatal boating wreck, has been allowed to travel throughout the state to attend school and consult with his attorneys while out on bail.

Judge Michael Nettles ruled in favor of Murdaugh in a Beaufort County court Monday after Murdaugh's attorneys recently filed a motion asking the court to allow him to return to the University of South Carolina in Columbia in the fall for his junior year.

As part of his bond conditions, Murdaugh was previously prohibited from traveling outside of the 14th Circuit, which comprises Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties. He surrendered his passport and would be required to pay $50,000 if he fails to appear in court.

State prosecutors also requested that Murdaugh be required to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, along with undergoing alcohol monitoring, while in school, but the requests were denied.

Jim Griffin, a Columbia-based attorney representing Murdaugh, said it is not unusual for travel to be restricted to the state in these sort of circumstances.

"That's generally a standard condition," Griffin said. “It wasn’t an out of the ordinary request, and it wasn’t an out of the ordinary ruling."

The S.C. Attorney General's Office requested the stricter guidelines because they thought they were necessary, spokesman Robert Kittle said.

"The judge saw differently," he said.

Murdaugh was released on his personal recognizance. He faces one count of boating under the influence causing death and two counts of boating under the influence causing great bodily injury.

Monday marks Murdaugh's second court appearance since his indictment in April. He faces a maximum of 25 years and 15 years in prison, respectively, on the charges.

The case has attracted attention outside the state's southern coastal region because it implicates the son of an influential family of Hampton County attorneys. Three generations of Murdaugh men have served at the helm of the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Because of the close connections, Solicitor Duffie Stone declined to prosecute Paul Murdaugh and instead sent the case to the Attorney General’s Office.

Court records contend that, in the early morning hours of Feb. 24, Murdaugh was intoxicated while operating a boat that crashed into the Archer’s Creek Bridge, which connects the Parris Island Marine training facility to the rest of Beaufort County.

All six of the boat's occupants were ejected, including 19-year-old Mallory Beach, who did not resurface. Her body was found one week later near the site.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources’ initial investigation of the crash has attracted scrutiny in the months since after authorities said they did not test blood-alcohol levels of the minors.