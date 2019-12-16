COLUMBIA — Seth Hopkins, the son of a man accused of shooting seven officers at his Florence County home, was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Judge G. Thomas Cooper imposed the negotiated sentence after Hopkins admitted in Richland County court to raping a young girl in his home repeatedly between September 2017 and October 2018, when the victim was between 11 and 14 years old. Twenty years is the maximum sentence for the crime. Nine other counts, which included sex charges involving a second young girl, were dropped as part of the plea.

Hopkins did not speak on his behalf, declining with a "no, sir" to address the court.

The 29-year-old agreed to the deal to avoid a trial that would probably take two weeks and be "extremely draining on both Seth and the children originally involved," said his attorney, Brad Kirkland.

"Seth said he does not wish for her to go through trial and relive these things," Kirkland said, asking Cooper to accept the deal. "If they'd gone to trial, they would have pursued all 10 counts. ... We hit the nail on the head with this."

Kirkland attributed Hopkins' "bad decisions" to a combination of growing up in a chaotic household, as he was among 11 adopted children, as well as unspecified mental health and physical issues "that made it very difficult for him to attend school and easily have friends."

Hopkins dropped out of high school in ninth grade and was still living at home at age 28, working for his mother — a Florence attorney — when he was arrested in October 2018.

"I'm not suggesting even for a moment this makes him not criminally responsible, but these mental health issues I do believe played a role in his poor decision-making," Kirkland said, declining to elaborate.

As part of the plea, Hopkins must wear GPS monitoring when he's released and be listed on the sex offender registry for life. He has been in jail without bond since his arrest.

Solicitor Ed Clements agreed that Hopkins' home was a chaotic place but disagreed that could be blamed for his crimes. Still, he said, he's glad the judge went along with the negotiated deal.

"It would’ve been a very, very tough thing emotionally for the victims to go through this at trial," said Florence County's chief prosecutor. "The fact he was willing to plea to the maximum under the statute, we were satisfied with that. Twenty years is a long time."

Sheriff’s deputies went to a large home in a suburban neighborhood west of Florence in October 2018 to interview Hopkins after a girl told investigators that he had sexually assaulted her.

Authorities planned to search Hopkins’ bedroom for the girl’s undergarments and any other female clothing.

The deputies and four other officers who later responded to the scene were met by gunfire from a second-story window.

Hopkins’ father, disabled Vietnam War marksman Frederick Hopkins, is accused of killing two Florence city policeman and wounding five others. Investigators recovered 129 guns from the home.

Sgt. Terrence Carraway, 52, of the Florence Police Department was killed in the shootout. Florence County sheriff’s investigator Farrah Turner died of her injuries several weeks later. Five other officers were injured.

The younger Hopkins was later charged with a count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old and a count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between 11 and 14 years.

Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said he would've preferred the case to go to trial, but the sentencing did bring a "sense of closure that Farrah’s last case resulted in a guilty plea." Turner was the case's lead investigator, he said.

Family members of the slain and injured officers attended Monday's proceeding but declined afterward to speak to reporters.

Clements declined to say anything about the elder Hopkins' case, other than to say it's entirely separate. Frederick Hopkins remains in Richland County jail without bond.