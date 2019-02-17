Chris Singleton, the son of Mother Emanuel AME shooting victim Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, has something to say.
He first shared his message, that "love is always stronger than hate," just a day after his mother and eight others were murdered.
Since then, the 22-year-old has shared his message of forgiveness across the U.S., as far west as North Dakota. But, until Sunday, the professional baseball player and motivational speaker had not given his speech to a Charleston-area congregation.
Members and guests of the interdenominational Awaken Church packed their North Charleston gathering space Sunday morning to hear Chris speak.
He started his speech the same way he always does, by asking everyone in the congregation to hug someone there who doesn't look like them and say, "I love you."
He does that for two reasons, he said: Someone there probably needs it, and one gesture can help reverse a harmful stereotype.
People often ask him, he said, how was able to forgive Dylann Roof just a day after the self-avowed white supremacist shot and killed his mother.
Singleton, who was a student and outfielder at Charleston Southern at the time, admitted that forgiveness isn't necessarily the human response. Feeling anger is human, he said, but humans are capable of choosing forgiveness.
"Sometimes you forgive for inner peace," he said.
He also shared with the congregation how he came across some of the words that helped him through that day.
Early in Singleton's baseball career, while on a bus ride with his team to Clemson University, he saw a teammate write a Bible verse on his wrist. Singleton decided to do the same.
He scrolled through a Bible app on his phone, trying to find a verse that stuck out to him.
He settled on a passage from Proverbs that seemed to fit: "If you falter in the day of adversity, how small is your strength."
After writing that verse on his skin, he played the best game of his life, he said. Four hits, a great catch; it couldn't be a coincidence. So, he starting writing that same verse on himself before every game.
"I thought God was giving me that scripture for baseball," he said.
Instead, he now believes he found that scripture to give him strength on June 17, 2015 — the day his mother was murdered.
He described flashes of detail from that day: the phone call from his mother's number that wasn't answered by her voice, the frantic drive downtown, the yellow caution tape around the church.
The "unthinkable adversity" Singleton continued to go through after that day — losing his father shortly after, becoming a legal guardian to his two younger siblings and then breadwinner to a family of five — was out of his control.
"But you always have a choice of how to respond," he said.
Over the past two years, Singleton, who plays in the minor leagues for the Chicago Cubs organization, has devoted much of his off-season to his public speaking business.
Just this month, he's told his story to hundreds of students at an Illinois university and a Cincinnati high school. Since he started pursuing the venture, Singleton has made 50 different appearances.
His speech Sunday morning, his last before baseball season starts, made 51.
In addition to growing his speaking career, Singleton dedicates his off-season to spending time with family. In 2017, he became a father to his son Chris Jr., or C.J.
On Tuesday, Singleton will mark another milestone for his family.
He and his fiancee, Mariana De Andrade, are getting married on live television. The couple is one of eight that will be featured on the Lifetime network’s show “My Great Big Live Wedding.”
"To say I’m proud of him is an understatement; the truth is, I respect him tremendously," said Brandon Powers, the lead pastor at Awaken Church.
Awaken is different from many of the churches which dot downtown Charleston's skyline. It's a young church, both in its existence and much of its congregation.
The church started several years ago as a small Bible study group that steadily grew throughout the area. The group saw a wave of new members after the Emanuel shooting.
Singleton himself attends the church regularly, along with his fiancee and their son.
There are typically two paths, in terms of faith, that someone takes when faced with adversity, Singleton said, "dive deeper or fade away."
It would have made sense if Singleton had never wanted to step into a church again, but he's decidedly taken the other path, Bowers said, one of "diving deeper."
"Charleston should be proud of him," Bowers said, "and we should be doing everything we can to promote his platform and influence."