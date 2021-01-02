You are the owner of this article.
Son charged with killing sleeping St. George man on New Year's Day

ST. GEORGE — Police have arrested a man who they say shot his sleeping father in the head as the new year began.

Jason Bell, 48, faces a single charge of murder, according to jail records.

Chief Brett Camp said that Bell's father, 76-year-old James A. Bell, was sleeping in his living room chair when his son came downstairs and killed him. Jason Bell then returned upstairs and later came to the police department, where officers arrested him.

The Dorchester County Coroner's Office pronounced Bell dead at 9:30 a.m., and said that an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The elder Bell had retired from his career as an attorney, according to state bar records. 

His slaying is the tri-county area's first homicide of the year. St. George police are investigating, while the younger Bell remains in the Dorchester County jail.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

