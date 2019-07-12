A Ladson-area man accused of shooting his father and another person on Monday will be facing at least one new charge after the death of his father, authorities announced on Friday.
Robert Edward Millen, a 25-year-old resident of Van Oshen Road, was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to court records.
Authorities expect to upgrade one of Millen's attempted murder charges to murder, in light of his father's death, said Lt. Chris Brokaw, a Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman.
The father's name has not yet been released by the Charleston County Coroner's Office.
Deputies were called at 6:14 p.m. on Monday to a report of a shooting at 3296 Von Oshen Road, according to an incident report. At the scene, deputies found two people suffering gunshot wounds.
An arrest affidavit released on Friday provides further details concerning the shooting.
Millen's mother called 911 and said that her husband a son had been shot by her other son, Millen, the affidavit said. When deputies arrived, they found the husband inside the residence, unresponsive and suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
The second victim, Millen's brother, suffered an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso, the affidavit said.
An update to the brother's condition was not available on Friday; however, Brokaw said he was not aware of any indication that the brother's wounds were life-threatening.
Millen fled the scene in an older model, red Chevrolet pickup truck, according to the incident report.
The mother told deputies that she heard a gunshot from inside her house, opened the door to her room and saw Millen pointing a gun his brother, the affidavit said.
The mother then reportedly saw Millen open fire, striking his brother, according to the affidavit.
The brother later told a detective that his father and the defendant, Millen, got into an argument about Millen "playing with a firearm," the affidavit said. Millen refused to put the gun away and the father said he was scared.
"The defendant told him he wanted him to be scared and proceeded to shoot (his father) in the head from a close distance," the affidavit said.
Millen's brother then tried to get the gun and defend himself, but Millen was able to shoot him, the affidavit said.