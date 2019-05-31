Berkeley County is poised to get its first roundabout retrofit.
Daniel Island residents soon will see a slight change in their traffic pattern this weekend, as the county continues work on a new roundabout at Daniel Island Drive and Seven Farms Drive.
On Sunday evening, the light will be taken down. By Monday morning, the intersection will shift into a single-lane roundabout.
Roundabouts were almost unheard of in South Carolina until the 1990s, when some of the first began to appear in Mount Pleasant and other coastal towns.
While more common in Charleston County, Berkeley has only a few, including one a little further down Seven Farms at Cochran Street and other relatively new ones in the Cane Bay and Carnes Crossroads developments.
"I think they're starting to catch on here in this area. Obviously they've been used extensively for many years for other parts of the world, and are just making a breakthrough in the U.S.," said Marie Delcioppo, president of the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association. "With that comes a lot of trepidation and concerns, and those are valid."
Delcioppo said she hopes Berkeley County can help communicate to residents about how to safely navigate roundabouts — both behind the wheel and on foot.
"We want to make sure that children who ride bikes to school, and that everybody, can do so in as safe manner as possible," she said.
The $2.4 million initiative was completed as part of Berkeley County's 2014 one-cent sales tax program and is within its budget, according to the county.
While the traffic will use the roundabout Monday, work will continue on the nearby curb and sidewalk, as well as a planted median on Seven Farms Drive. Delcioppo said she hopes that work will finish before school starts back.
"That's the big push," she said.
The county currently expects to finish work in August.