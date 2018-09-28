MULLINS — A sulfurous, earthy odor lingered in the air Thursday morning as McCormick Elementary School teachers swatted at mosquitoes and welcomed their students back with a handshake and an occasional question.

How's your grandma? How's your brother?

As schools finally reopened after two weeks in the wake of Hurricane Florence, the students of Marion County had questions, too — especially the younger ones.

Why was the storm so big? Why did the rivers keep rising for days?

More than 500,000 students in 57 school districts across South Carolina missed at least one day of school due to Hurricane Florence, which made landfall Sept. 14 just above the state line.

The median number of storm-closure days in those districts was four, according to the S.C. Department of Education.

State law requires school districts to schedule three makeup days if they shut down for inclement weather. Beyond that, local school boards may decide either to hold Saturday classes or forgive up to three more days. It takes a vote by the State Board of Education to forgive any lost days beyond that.

A handful of schools, including McCormick, reopened during the past week. All of the schools in Horry County, the state's third-largest district, remained closed after nearly three weeks Friday. The district is expected to make an announcement about its reopening plans Sunday.

Across the state, most school buildings weathered the storm. Even in Horry County, which bore the brunt of South Carolina's initial winds and rainfall, a district spokesperson said Thursday that the damage to buildings appeared to be minimal.

But the lasting effect will be on the students. While some endured little more than a long evacuation or three weeks of boredom, others had to watch as their families lost everything they owned.

Rachel Black is the school librarian at Britton's Neck Elementary near the southern end of Marion County, one of two schools in the district that still had not reopened as of Friday. Neither she nor her colleagues have seen the inside of the building since the storm, as it remains surrounded by floodwaters from a branch of the Little Pee Dee River.

Instead, Black and her colleagues have been visiting some of their students at storm shelters after their families' homes were destroyed. They aren't assigning homework — just checking in.

"Mostly, they just needed some company," Black said. "Sometimes it's good just to see a familiar face."

Academic washout

Among the teachers who welcomed their classes back in Marion and Dillon counties this week, many echoed a familiar refrain: It's like the first day of school all over again.

Many expected to spend time going over classroom rules and expectations again before they could start catching up on lost instruction time.

Prolonged school absences could have an impact on students' academic careers. In a 2014 study by researchers at the University of Western Australia, where tropical cyclones often disrupt schools, researchers found that students from lower-income households appeared to be more affected than their peers by school absences.

In South Carolina, many of the schools that shut down in Florence's path were in poor, rural areas. Some also had closed down for days before and after Hurricane Matthew struck in 2016.

In one piece of good news from the study, researchers found that authorized absences — such as bad weather days — don't correlate nearly as much with poor academic performance as unauthorized absences do.

Overall, researcher Stephen Zubrick reached one simple conclusion that teachers have known for years: "Every day counts."

Zubrick added, "the effects of non-attendance accumulate over time. Days missed in Year 3, for example, are detectable in the years ahead."

School districts in South Carolina will have to decide what to do about the days of school they lost to the storm.

As of Thursday, Horry County schools had not decided on anything beyond using three pre-scheduled makeup days. Spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said the district was still working on a plan to recoup valuable instructional time for students.

At the A.C. Tollison Gym in Marion, which the Red Cross used as a storm shelter this week, LaTonya Clark looked across a sea of metal cots as her two sons sat watching cartoons in a cheerily decorated children's corner.

Clark came here from Nichols, a town of 400 people near the North Carolina border that was submerged in 4 to 6 feet of murky water as the Lumber and Little Pee Dee rivers overran their banks. She was still in the process of renovating her home after Hurricane Matthew's flooding damaged it; she said she won't return this time.

"It could be worse," Clark said flatly. "We are getting food, and more than we'd get at home. We're one big family here."

But her voice broke when she talked about the days her sons Juquan, 8, and Issac, 6, missed from school. They had just met their teachers and barely gotten to know their classmates before the school shut down.

"I'm heartbroken," she said. "They need to be in school."

'It affects them, too'

At McCormick Elementary, Principal Rebecca Ford told teachers to think of Thursday as a fresh start.

She wanted to see clean bulletin boards and a review of the basic expectations for behavior.

She also asked her teachers to be sensitive with students whose families lost everything. If a student walked in the door without a school-approved uniform, teachers were instructed to tell a guidance counselor. The district used money from the McKinney-Vento Act, a federal law providing funds for homeless students, to buy replacement sets of khakis and collared shirts.

When a storm like Florence hits, the whole community bands together, said Marion County Schools Superintendent Kandace Bethea.

She saw everyone pitching in, from church members who delivered bag lunches after the storm to Marion High School varsity football players who helped unload supplies at the storm shelters.

"You go back to being your brother's keeper, in a sense," Bethea said.

Bobby Bethea, a senior at Marion High and wide receiver on the football team, said the whole team decided in a group message to help out.

"It's just that Marion means something to us, so we're going to give back," he said.

Other districts in the Pee Dee were more fortunate than Marion County. In Dillon School District 3, which reopened Tuesday after being closed 10 days, Superintendent John Kirby said his main concern was checking the conditions of low-lying roads and bridges.

He said the district had its bus drivers testing their regular routes over the weekend and making adjustments if they came across disabled bridges or sinkholes.

Kirby also estimated the district lost about $8,000 worth of fresh food from cafeteria refrigerators amid uncertainty about reopening dates.

His biggest concern on Tuesday was getting students back on a schedule. He knew the middle-schoolers had been staying up late playing Fortnite, a popular video game that has become the bane of some parents' existence, and many had gotten off of their early morning schedules.

"They’ll probably sleep hard tonight, and the rest of the week we’ll get back to routines," Kirby said Tuesday.

In neighboring Dillon School District 4, Superintendent Ray Rogers said he was working to restore a sense of normalcy.

"Everything’s up in the air," Rogers said, "and when kids see the uncertainty I’m sure it affects them, too."