Some say race relations improved since Charleston's Emanuel tragedy, but progress far off

The disparities between whites and blacks are longstanding in Charleston, a city that has operated beneath the cloud of racism for centuries.

When a self-avowed white supremacist entered Emanuel AME Church five years ago and murdered nine black congregation members, the city's white and black communities joined hands in united efforts to overcome the racial divide.

Prayer vigils and marches were held. Studies were conducted. A clergy advisory council was formed. A local project aimed at building trust between police and the community was organized.

Spiritual leaders crossed religious and denominational lines to hold joint services in a demonstration that God loves all people.

But some suggest these attempts to build bridges haven't gone far enough into addressing the impacts of systemic racism in housing, jobs, education, policing and elsewhere.

"Do we go deep enough?" asked the Rev. Kylon Middleton, one of the forum's committee members.

"When you go back to your suburban home and privileged life, I’m still going back to my same plight and same struggles," he said. "I still go back to being afraid of the blue lights pulling me over.”

Middleton, who serves as pastor of Mount Zion AME Church, recently won the Charleston County Council Democratic District 6 primary.

The results

The results of the Charleston Forum, a survey commissioned to collect residential input on racial relations in the Lowcountry, shows a general willingness among people to engage in constructive dialogue on improving race relations.

The survey, conducted last month before George Floyd's death in Minnesota sparked a wave of protests against white supremacy, comes as Charleston marks the fifth anniversary of the tragedy at Emanuel. Charleston Forum leaders hope the results coincide with efforts over the next year to raise policies aimed at addressing injustices.

Among the results, a majority of respondents said they would be very or somewhat willing to join others in building bridges to improve race relations. Most people also agreed the massacre at Emanuel helped bring communities together and that the majority of Americans, regardless of race, are interested in having improve relations.

Additionally, Lowcountry residents were mostly willing to volunteer or donate to nonprofits dedicated to helping minorities, and noted a willingness to attend a forum on improving racial relations.

While there was a general consensus on the need to improve race relations, whites were somewhat less willing to attend forums on the matter.

The reasons included: I don’t like interacting with people I don’t know, I don’t like confrontation, work or family commitments, don’t know enough about race relations, differing views are sometimes considered racist, and I don’t see race relations as a problem in our community.

Forgiveness and unity

The display of unity among the region took place after some family members of those slain in the house of worship expressed forgiveness to Dylann Roof, the mass killer who currently sits on death row for the crimes.

The Rev. Anthony Thompson said God worked through the display of forgiveness to bring about peace throughout the Charleston region. Thompson's wife, Myra Thompson, was among the nine killed at Emanuel.

Rev. Thompson was among the family members who expressed forgiveness toward Roof. He's witnessed what appeared to be moments of internal transformation. Thompson recalled several years ago when he spoke at a mostly white congregation in Mount Pleasant.

While the minister spoke about the matter at a church in 2016, a white woman stood before the crowd of about 900 people and admitted she was racist and asked Thompson to forgive her. Several others in the congregation followed suit with similar expressions.

The minister said it was the first time a white person had uttered such words to him.

“It was a very moving night," Thompson said. "People are trying to build bridges. People are doing a self-examination.”

However, African Americans are reminded by the lack of true progress in a variety of socioeconomic inequalities.

After the Emanuel shooting, a 2017 report released by the Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture showed a range of disparities between blacks and whites in Charleston County. The report noted the "economic gulf between black and white residents that was present fifty years ago has not disappeared."

Dr. Millicent Brown, former director of exhibits and public education at the center, criticized the forum for asking the same questions "that were being asked in the '60s and '70s.” She said the 2017 report offered the tools needed to begin steps towards transformation.

“The problem is black people keep having to start at square one," said Brown, who helped integrate Charleston’s public schools.

Important issues

The Rev. Marshall Blalock, pastor of First Baptist, said he was pleasantly surprised to see the willingness among people to build bridges. However, pointing to the legacy of discrimination experienced by African Americans, Blalock said he wasn't surprised by the level of mistrust that may exist among African Americans when it comes to strengthening relationships.

"It's understandable there'd be some reticence to believe that everyone is moving in the same direction," he said.

Spiritual leaders point out a gentrifying Charleston peninsula that's displaced black families and the coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately impacted minorities among the impacts of systemic injustice.

The Rev. Eric Manning, who arrived to the church in 2016, said his perspective on the area's progress has changed over the years, noting "the blinders began to come off" as he interacted with more people across the city who were being impacted by these sort of issues.

While he feels 2015 tragedy made way for conversation, he said "hearts have not necessarily been changed" because, if so, more action would have been taken to address systemic issues and there would be a greater understanding of the pain being felt by African Americans.

Manning said he is reminded by the lack of progress each time he writes the return address on a letter from the historic church.

"It's an insult," he said.

Emanuel is located on a street named after John C. Calhoun, a 19th century slave advocate. A statue in Calhoun's honor stands several blocks from the AME church.

What's next The Post and Courier's ongoing coverage of the Charleston Forum findings will explore issues including policing, education, housing, divisive symbols and economic opportunities. The next story will examine the community's views of police officers and the judicial system.