Some road closures in Charleston as coastal flooding warning comes, goes Thursday morning

Flooding on 10/15 at Society and Washington streets
A number of roads on the Charleston peninsula were covered in water Thursday morning. At Society and Washington streets, a car drives through the flooded roadway before 8 a.m. Glenn Smith/Staff. 

 Glenn Smith gsmith@postandcourier.com

After Thursday morning's high tide briefly closed a few roads on the Charleston peninsula, the National Weather Service issued another advisory warning of possible flooded roadways again Thursday night. 

The weather service issued a second advisory around midday, saying that up to a foot of floodwater may make roads impassable between 6 and 10 p.m. It also said flooding may happen along the shoreline and tidal waterways. 

High tide is expected to peak at 7:29 p.m. 

Earlier in the day, high tide peaked at 7:09 a.m. An early morning advisory warned of possible saltwater flooding before and after the high tide. The weather service warned of up to a foot of flooding above ground level along the shoreline and tidal waterways as well as minor flooding on properties.

As of noon, lanes were partially closed on Lockwood Drive and Broad Street at Beaufain Street and Ashley Avenue.

The weather service issues such advisories to indicate that conditions pose a significant inconvenience and could lead to life-threatening or property-damaging situations. 

Reach Mikaela Porter at 843-937-5906. Follow her on Twitter @mikaelareporter. 

