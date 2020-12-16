You are the owner of this article.
Some flooding reported in Charleston as high tide pushes river water over 8 feet

  • Updated
Lockwood Dr flooding
Two runners go along Lockwood Boulevard as the road begins to flood from high tide Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff

 By Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@postandcourier.com

Several roads were temporarily closed in Charleston due to flooding on Wednesday morning. It was the third straight day of above average tides, National Weather Service records show.

Tide levels exceeded 8 feet by 10 a.m., with 8.02 feet recorded by a Cooper River gauge, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That's above the threshold for major flooding.

Washington St flooding
Flooding on Washington Street at Society Street on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Brad Nettles/Staff

In downtown Charleston, several streets were reported closed, including Hagood Avenue at Fishburne and Line, Lockwood Boulevard at Broad Street and Washington Street at Laurens and Hassell.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

