Some flooding reported in Charleston as high tide pushes river water over 8 feet

Several roads were temporarily closed in Charleston due to flooding on Wednesday morning. It was the third straight day of above average tides, National Weather Service records show.

Tide levels exceeded 8 feet by 10 a.m., with 8.02 feet recorded by a Cooper River gauge, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That's above the threshold for major flooding.

In downtown Charleston, several streets were reported closed, including Hagood Avenue at Fishburne and Line, Lockwood Boulevard at Broad Street and Washington Street at Laurens and Hassell.