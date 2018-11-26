Web only Hagood Avenue flooding in downtown Charleston
Buy Now

Traffic moves through the flooded intersection of Hagood Avenue and Fishburne Street on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Parts of downtown and surrounding low lying areas have experienced flooding in recent days attributable to unusual high tide peaks. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

After three days of unusually high tides, downtown Charleston and surrounding low lying areas should brace for one more day expected to bring coastal flooding.

Forecasters on Monday issued a flood advisory that will last until at least noon for coastal areas. Tides were expected to reach between 7.5 and 7.7 feet, according to the National Weather Service, which caused moderate flooding in parts of downtown. 

Levels ultimately peaked at 7.58 feet just before high tide, which was at about 10 a.m. Charleston Harbor reached flood stage about an hour prior, data from the tide gauge at the harbor shows. As of 11 a.m., Lockwood Drive and Broad Street — between Beaufain Street and Ashley Avenue — were closed due to flooding. The intersection of Hagood Avenue and Fishburne Street was also experiencing flooding.

The flooding isn't expected to stick around all afternoon, however, and should begin to noticeably recede between noon and 1 p.m.

In addition to the likely flooding conditions, forecasters were predicting a chance of showers in the morning, mostly before 10 a.m. Expect cloudy skies during the day with a high near 70.

Keep checking postandcourier.com for road closures and updates.

Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Tags

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.