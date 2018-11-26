After three days of unusually high tides, downtown Charleston and surrounding low lying areas should brace for one more day expected to bring coastal flooding.
Forecasters on Monday issued a flood advisory that will last until at least noon for coastal areas. Tides were expected to reach between 7.5 and 7.7 feet, according to the National Weather Service, which caused moderate flooding in parts of downtown.
Levels ultimately peaked at 7.58 feet just before high tide, which was at about 10 a.m. Charleston Harbor reached flood stage about an hour prior, data from the tide gauge at the harbor shows. As of 11 a.m., Lockwood Drive and Broad Street — between Beaufain Street and Ashley Avenue — were closed due to flooding. The intersection of Hagood Avenue and Fishburne Street was also experiencing flooding.
The flooding isn't expected to stick around all afternoon, however, and should begin to noticeably recede between noon and 1 p.m.
Tide is falling off from a peak of 7.58’. Should see currently closed roads reopen once tide levels fall below 7’ and drainage has had time to recover.Even if it is not closed, if a road is covered in water, find another way — salt water is no bueno for your car.— Charleston Weather (@chswx) November 26, 2018
In addition to the likely flooding conditions, forecasters were predicting a chance of showers in the morning, mostly before 10 a.m. Expect cloudy skies during the day with a high near 70.
Keep checking postandcourier.com for road closures and updates.
Sair Richardson tries to figure out how to get across Hagood Ave. She decided to go around #chswx pic.twitter.com/QAqV172QAb— Lauren Petracca (@LaurenPetracca) November 26, 2018