Some cons against SC residents on the rise with scammers, seemingly emboldened by pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has brought out the best in some people, the worst in others — and scammers are no exception.

With more people inside and online, all faced with a barrage of emails, calls and texts, it's easier than ever to become the target of a scam.

The S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs, which takes reports of scams against South Carolina residents, said certain types of scams have increased this year.

One growing area of concern is online shopping. During the pandemic, many are spending more time online, making it more likely they'll come across scams aimed at getting shoppers to fall for too-low prices or other schemes.

"Scammers take advantage of any situation they can," said Bailey Parker, the agency's communications director. The coronavirus pandemic has allowed scammers to take advantage of increased loneliness, fear and isolation.

Some scams are directly related to COVID-19. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has warned about fake contact tracers. Real contact tracers won't ask for money, a Social Security number or immigration status, DHEC advised.

At the beginning of December, the Federal Trade Commission reported that it had received more than 250,000 coronavirus-related consumer complaints. The majority involved fraud or identity theft.

The state's lead federal prosecutor, U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy, sent out a release in mid-December warning South Carolina residents to be wary of such scams. He advised that some scams may advertise putting your name on a list to get the vaccine, or to get early access, but that's not a legitimate process. No vaccine distribution site or insurance company will call asking for a Social Security number or money to sign up for the vaccine, McCoy said.

He also warned against providers offering treatments or products that supposedly prevent the virus.

Some of the biggest red flags for scams involve anyone contacting you out of the blue and trying to get personal information, Parker said.

The most commons scams reported to Consumer Affairs involve fake services and repairs, fake purchases or a threat of arrest, according to recent data.

Someone cold-calling you and making any kind of threat, like arrest or shutting off utilities if you don't send money, is another red flag, Parker said. It's best to hang up the phone or delete any message of that kind not from a trusted sender, then report it to the agency.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 1 this year, South Carolina residents reported losing nearly $770,000 to scams, according to Consumer Affairs.

Since many never report being scammed, the actual figure is likely much higher.

Technology used by scammers improves every day. Caller ID can't necessarily be trusted anymore, whether it's a number with your area code, or even the exact same phone number as you or a person you know.

Some scams involve callers mimicking a relative's phone number to trick the subject into paying "ransom" or "bail" that does not exist.

The purported victims of the caller could be a grandchild, parent or child away at school.

According to Parker, scams like that are easy to accomplish. It's as simple as opening up an app and typing in what number you want to use.

November saw the highest amount of money reported lost to scammers by South Carolina residents all year, nearly $125,000. As the coronavirus pandemic keeps people at home, online and glued to their phones, scams will likely pose an increasing threat against residents' wallets and their state of mind.