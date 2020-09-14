Some Charleston students, teachers could be relocated as more return to class in person

More than 8,600 additional Charleston County students will return to schools in person by Oct. 1, district leaders announced Monday.

But in order to successfully bring all children who desire in-person learning back to the classroom in the coming weeks, some students and teachers could be shuffled around.

Around 11,150 Charleston County School District students started the school year in person last week, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait told board members during a meeting Monday.

The remaining 35,000 tuned into their courses through a computer screen.

More than 4,700 were placed on an in-person waitlist this summer and started the school year entirely online after their request to rejoin school in person was denied.

On Sept. 4, the board approved a plan to bring the 4,700 waitlisted students back in person.

Now, students who were on the waitlist, as well as those who started the school year virtually but have since changed their mind, will be phased into the classroom for face-to-face instruction in the coming weeks, Postlewait announced.

This means that all 19,765 students who indicated a desire to learn in person as of Monday, or around 39 percent district-wide, will be able to do so by Oct. 1.

But elementary and middle school students will likely return sooner than that. The district estimates all K-8 students who want in-person instruction will be able to return by Sept. 21.

At schools where the demand for in person learning exceeds the district’s so-called "safe seating capacity," the number of students a school can successfully host using 6 feet of social distancing and clear dividers between desks, some students and teachers may be relocated to nearby schools that have extra room and low in-person enrollment, Postlewait said.

The district is expected to release a document Tuesday that will indicate where this reshuffling will occur. It will also outline each specific school's "safe capacity" and the number of students who requested in-person.

The decision to bring more students back in-person is a result of the continued downward COVID-19 trends in Charleston County, Postlewait said.

As of Monday, the county's incident rate was 154 per 100,000 residents, its two-week percent positivity rate was 8.6 and its trend in the two-week positivity rate is decreasing, Postlewait said.

"Charleston County is solidly in medium spread rate,” she said. “We aren’t at low yet, but we are well in medium."

She expects there to be a slight uptick in virus activity following the Labor Day weekend, the return of college students to campus, as well as the reopening of CCSD's schools.

"We are in a pandemic. So there will be some disease spread. We expect that, we've built in the procedures protocols to deal with that. We will watch school by school," she said.

If there is an uptick in disease activity within a particular school, district officials will take swift action, "but the whole district itself would hope would not go back into a phase one or a shutdown, unless something really drastic were to occur," Postlewait said.

On Monday, CCSD reported one positive case at Lambs Elementary School, three positive cases at Hursey Montessori, one positive case from a virtual student and three positive cases from staff at the district office or other CCSD employees, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard.

Last week, the district reported seven total cases across four schools. Three of the cases were from students learning online at home.

After CCSD welcomes back more students in person over the next three weeks, there won't be any more major shakeups within schools, Postlewait said.

"As of today, we can bring back home and children whose parents have indicated they want to come back, but we need to stop this now, freeze frame so we can get settled down and get stability for the first nine weeks," she said.

Virtual learning will always remain an option this year for students whose parents don't feel comfortable returning for any face-to-face instruction.

The district is continuing to establish so-called "instructional support groups" for small groups of these students in low-income areas to help better serve these children, said CCSD's Chief Academic Officer Karolyn Belcher. The district is focusing on first establishing these groups for Mary Ford Elementary, Chicora Elementary and North Charleston Elementary School students.

The district did face some technology hiccups Sept. 8, the first official day of school. The district received more than 920 phone calls on its information technology hotline, said Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy.

Some of the most frequent issues involved missing or forgotten student passwords, he said, but these issues have largely been resolved.

Monday's entire board meeting can be watched on the district's YouTube channel.