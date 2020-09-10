Some Charleston parents frustrated as children navigate back-to-school technology

The first day of school is never easy. But for some Charleston County parents, navigating the intricacies of virtual learning during a global pandemic proved to be more frustrating and confusing than ever before.

The district estimates that around 25 percent of CCSD students showed up to schools for in-person learning Tuesday some six months after schools statewide shuttered to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Around 35,000 students were supposed to sign on to their first day from home, where they should have received lessons virtually.

Some families had no issues signing on. But more than a half-dozen families told The Post and Courier they faced significant technology or registration problems on the first day.

Some parents said these issues prevented their children from being able to join their classes at all.

For Shaveanni Harper, an 11th grade student at St. John’s High School, the first day of online school was unsuccessful and disappointing.

“We logged on and no one was there for any of the classes,” said Anietra Harper, Shaveanni’s mother. “Finally I got an email back from the principal saying they had IT issues. Her first day didn’t happen.”

Shaveanni was able to successfully complete her courses on Wednesday, Harper said, but the unexpected chaos of the first day resulted in some additional back-to-school stress.

“It was frustrating for her, of course, because I had to wake her up at 7:30 and tell her to do her lessons,” Harper said. “We got on and no teacher. We got on again and no teacher. So I was frustrated as well.”

Harper’s sister, Centrea, also had difficulties signing her seventh grade daughter onto virtual lessons at Baptist Hill Middle High School in Hollywood.

“I never enrolled her for in-person but when we got her Chromebook … she got an email saying what to do for your first day when you show up at the school,” Centrea said.

This mix-up meant none of her daughter’s courses had been uploaded onto the computer’s virtual learning portal. When they eventually were uploaded, some of the links were not working correctly, Centrea said.

“We had one teacher who didn’t have access to our students,” she said. “Instead of her being able to access the kids through the portal, she was emailing them.”

District spokesman Andy Pruitt said some families had difficulty accessing Canvas, CCSD’s virtual learning platform, because student information, such as transfers, class schedule changes and new enrollments, has been updating in the system.

School administrators, teachers, district technology staff, as well as the district online and digital learning departments are working with families who have had difficulties accessing their courses, he said.

Parents still facing technology issues can call the district’s technical support hotline at 843-849-3400. Parents can also call the back-to-school hotline at 843-937-6366 before it closes at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Despite the technology hiccups Tuesday, most families said they were thankful for the help they received at the school level from teachers and administrators.

“I have a lot of patience because I understand that they’re learning and we’re learning and we’re trying to navigate this together,” Centrea said.

On Wednesday, Pruitt said the district had received significantly less calls on the district’s back-to-school hotline compared with the first day of school.

“People have been extremely understanding. And I think when you go through a tough situation like this, as hard as it is on everyone, it's still reassuring to see how parents, families, and then on our side with the teachers, the administrators and district staff are pulling together to make this thing happen,” he said.

Anjene Davis, co-founder of the Lowcountry Black Parents Association, an educational advocacy group, said he fielded dozens of phone calls from concerned and confused parents who had difficulty signing their students in for online school.

Most of the parents he heard from have had issues with broken links or difficulty logging on to devices, he said. But he also heard some frustrations from parents who called the district’s hotline to get help.

“A lot of times folks feel like it’s an extremely long wait time or no one comes and answers,” he said.

To be fair, he said, those who did get through to someone reported that most of their tech problems had been resolved.

“These are very unprecedented times and we understand that there’s going to be a lot that goes into this,” he said. “There’s still going to be hiccups along the way.”

As of Wednesday night, Marcello Forconi, the parent of a sixth grade student at Carolina Voyager Charter School, said his son was still unable to sign on to any of his online classes.

Carolina Voyager welcomed around 75 percent of its students back in person on Tuesday, said Principal Harry Walker. The first day of school was widely successful, Walker said, and teachers were ecstatic to see students again after six months apart.

But the small charter school doesn't have enough staff to provide students with both in-person instruction and virtual learning, he said.

As a result, elementary school students who were not comfortable coming back for face-to-face instruction could participate in virtual instruction led by CCSD teachers.

But the district isn't providing these services for middle school students, Walker said. Instead, Carolina Voyager has partnered with Florida Virtual School, an online program that offers online courses for K-12 students, to provide lessons for the school's sixth, seventh and eighth grade students.

Like other online schools across the country, Florida Virtual has seen a dramatic increase in enrollment as a result of the pandemic, he said.

"It’s just taken longer than expected to get the program in place," Walker said.

The school hosted a meeting Wednesday night with the 37 middle school students who haven't gotten their course registration information yet. That info is expected to be distributed by Friday at the latest, Walker said.

"That’s my opinion, but I think the district should be a little worried that some kids are not going to school, and it's not the same thing as a glitch or a laptop that’s not working properly," Forconi said.

Since the Florida curriculum is meant to be self-paced, even though students missed a few days they'll be able to catch up quickly, Walker said. Students will have the option to rejoin classes in person at the end of the first nine weeks or the end of the semester.