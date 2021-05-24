Some Charleston County property owners could see tax hike under proposed '22 school budget

Some Charleston County property owners could see a tax increase with the approval of the school district's proposed 2022 budget.

At a meeting on May 24, the Charleston County School Board voted 7-2 to initially approve a $613.3 million general operating fund budget, which covers salaries, materials, learning services, reserves and payments to charter and private schools.

The proposed budget is a $27.3 million, or 4.7 percent, increase from 2021's $585.9 million. It also includes a tax increase of about $20.40 for non-owner occupied homes assessed at $100,000 or $102 for commercial property assessed at $500,000. People who live in their homes rather than renting them won't see an increase on their property taxes.

Most of the increase in the budget is being used to help the district cover state-mandated salary bumps for teachers, half of which is required to be funded by the district.

Those salary increase include a $1,000 increase in teacher pay, which will be deliberated by the SC Legislature in a series of special sessions in June.

The Legislature also passed so-called "step increases," which are teacher pay increases based on an individual's experience and degree level. Those step increases amount to about 2 percent of a teacher's salary.

For the district, the state-mandated increases total over $13 million in spending.

The proposed $613 million budget gives the district spending room while minimizing a hike in taxes, which make up around 97 percent of the district's general operating revenues, Chief Financial Officer Don Kennedy said.

The proposed budget anticipates $592 million in revenue for 2022 and will use over $21 million from the district's funding balance, which acts as a savings account for district funds. In addition to making up for state-mandated costs, the budget prepares to cover 13 bilingual secretaries in an effort to improve access to Spanish-speaking families as well as 27 additional special education teachers to meet demand.

The board will vote on the final budget June 28.

Millions in federal aid

The board only voted on the general operating fund budget at the May 24 meeting. That budget does not include the billions in federal COVID-19 relief money being sent to school districts across the state.

In total, Charleston County is receiving over $249 million in federal aid, the second-highest allocation next to the Greenville County School District.

The money is being doled out in three packages. The district has already received the funds for the first two packages. The first package, $13.4 million, and some of the second package, $72.6 million, were geared toward operational needs for the pandemic, such as upgraded air filtration systems and personal protective equipment.

Remaining funds in the second package are also being used to help address learning loss. At the meeting, district officials said the second package is tentatively planned to be used to improve curriculum and support social-emotional learning and mental health support among other initiatives.

Included in those initiatives is a plan to use $4.2 million to pay for 59 additional full-time employees. The added employees will help the district minimize or eliminate dual-model teaching and avoid having central office staff cover for teaching gaps in the schools.

Around $1.3 million from the second package will also be used to fund the district's participation in the Lowcountry Virtual Academy, the online school program offered to remote students as part of the Low Country Education Consortium. And $6.7 million is planned to help fund the district's summer school efforts.

"We believe this projected revenue will help us, for the most part, for one year fortify and solidify what we're doing in terms of recovery and rebounding from this pandemic," said Michelle Simmons, associate superintendent for elementary learning.

Community input

Two-thirds of the money from the third package, which in total came out to $163.1 million for Charleston, flowed into the state on May 24. The district has until late August to develop and submit a plan to the S.C Department of Education.

In the plan, the district must include information about how it will spend at least 20 percent of that funding to address learning loss.

Each district has the freedom to go about developing its plan in its own way.

In Charleston, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said the district will be creating a committee comprised of district officials and teachers. That planning committee will work with a third-party facilitator, who will determine how the planning group will involve community input.

"We'll do a needs assessment based on the data we have available to us," Postlewait said in an interview May 14. "We will make that data available to the planning group, who will then summarize the recommended areas they think the community will need to consider."

The district will then hold a series of feedback meetings with the community, which will inform its final plan for the money that will be presented to the board, Postlewait said.