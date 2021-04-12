Solicitors will not pursue charges for severe injury of suspect by Charleston police

Charleston police officers who shot and severely injured a 39-year-old Georgetown man charged in a January crime spree will not face charges in the case, authorities said April 12.

Montrez Cyrus Simmons was shot after a car chase with police on Jan. 19, Police Chief Luther Reynolds said at the time. Simmons was charged with driving a car stolen a few hours earlier from Charleston's Wagener Terrace neighborhood.

Authorities also suspected Simmons in a Jan. 17 carjacking in Mount Pleasant during which a driver was pistol-whipped and his car stolen in the parking lot of a Whole Foods and in a Jan. 8 fatal stabbing in Georgetown.

Simmons' injuries from the Jan. 19 shooting left him in critical condition. The State Law Enforcement Division investigated and Wilson said its findings do not support criminal charges against the Charleston police officers involved.

"Based on the evidence presented to me by SLED, I find the officers knew Mr. Simmons was a violent threat and reasonably believed they and others were in imminent danger of great bodily injury or death from Mr. Simmons. They accurately believed Mr. Simmons was armed and dangerous," Wilson said in an April 12 release.

Wilson said that when Simmons fled from officers on Jan. 19, he "pointed or presented" a firearm at officers, leading one of them to shoot him once. Simmons' gun was recovered at the scene, she said.

According to Wilson, the officers' body-worn cameras didn't show the shooting due to obstructions while they were taking cover, but the sounds of the shooting confirm SLED's findings.