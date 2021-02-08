Solicitor: No charges against officer in Hanahan police-involved shooting

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced on Monday that her office will not be pursuing charges against a Hanahan police officer who was involved in a fatal encounter with a man in December 2020.

Wilson, whose office prosecutes cases in Charleston and Berkeley counties, said that a review of evidence presented by the State Law Enforcement Division makes it clear that the man, Javin Ancrum, died by suicide.

Ancrum was 21 years old and lived in Summerville, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office.

The encounter began after an officer tried to pull a car over at 10:12 p.m. on Henry Brown Boulevard on Dec. 5, according to the Hanahan Police Department.

Police said the driver refused to stop, beginning a pursuit.

When the car finally stopped in unincorporated Goose Creek, "the officer discharged their weapon," police said.

Ancrum wasn't driving alone and his passenger told investigators that he committed suicide, according to Wilson's statement.

Further investigation revealed that after the car stopped, he unzipped a bag on the floorboard behind him and pulled out a 9mm handgun, the solicitor said.

Ancrum looked at his passenger and said "I have to shoot myself," Wilson said.

"(The passenger) heard two loud gunshots followed by several shots from the police officer," the solicitor said.

Officers found the 9mm handgun by Ancrum's body and a SLED forensic analysis found that a bullet recovered from his head during the autopsy was fired from that gun, Wilson said.

The solicitor said the officer fired his gun in response to Ancrum's shots and that the officer's shots did not hit anyone.

Based on South Carolina's legal standards, the officer "reasonably believed he was in imminent danger of great bodily injury or death from the deceased," Wilson said.

The incident was the 47th of 49 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina in 2020, according to SLED, and the first involving the Hanahan Police Department.

In 2020, South Carolina tied its record for officer-involved shootings in a single year — 49, set in 2017.