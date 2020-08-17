Solicitor asks to try 3 teens as adults in shooting of new CofC provost's husband

The three teens charged in a downtown Charleston crime spree that concluded with the fatal shooting of of Tom DiLorenzo, husband of the College of Charleston's new provost, should be tried as adults, 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday.

The community is "best served by trying them as adults," Wilson said she determined after reviewing the cases and the defendants' histories. Evaluations and hearings still need to be conducted for each juvenile before a transfer to general sessions court.

The teens were not named in Monday afternoon's announcement; the paperwork, filed in family court, is not public.

According to an investigation by Charleston police, on the morning of July 17, the three juveniles drove in a stolen car from North Charleston to downtown Charleston.

About 5:45 a.m., two of the juveniles, ages 15 and 16, approached a 74-year-old woman on Archdale Street and held her at gunpoint, demanding money, police said. After they fled, the driver dropped them off at the corner of Calhoun and St. Philip streets, where they robbed a 20-year-old construction worker who was on his way to work, according to police.

Then, the same two teens approached DiLorenzo, 63, and his wife, Suzanne Austin, the College of Charleston's newly appointed provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. They were also held at gunpoint while the juveniles demanded money.

During the robbery, DiLorenzo was fatally shot. The teens fled to the waiting car and left the area, police said.

DiLorenzo had recently retired from the University of North Dakota after serving as provost and vice president of academic affairs for seven years. The couple had moved to Charleston just a few weeks prior and she began her new job July 1, the college has said.

In family court, one teen was charged with murder, armed robbery, three counts of attempted armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The second and third juveniles were charged with murder, armed robbery, three counts of attempted armed robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Wilson had a 30-day period to seek a transfer of jurisdiction from family court to general sessions court. That period would have expired on Wednesday.

She said the paperwork has been filed informing the court that her office would seek to try the juveniles as adults. It was not available to the public because it remained in family court, where children's privacy is protected.

Before the case can be transferred, a pre-waiver evaluation must be conducted by the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice. It will look at the juveniles' histories and officials will perform a psychological evaluation on the teens.

After that, family court would hold a waiver hearing to examine the probable cause for the juvenile committing the crime and the factors for the juveniles' potential rehabilitation.

Under South Carolina law, the court has to consider many factors, including the severity of the allegations, the degree of violence used, premeditation and the protection of the community. The court also looks at the child's maturity in consideration of his or her home, environment and emotional attitude, as well as the juvenile’s prior record and likelihood of rehabilitation.