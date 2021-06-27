Soaring real estate sales and high prices mean more property tax for SC towns, cities

Soaring home prices and a surge in real estate sales that began in 2020 should create an unusual rise in property taxes for many South Carolina towns and cities.

That's because in South Carolina many homes are taxed on far less than they are worth — until the ownership changes. A sale triggers a reassessment, so that the property is taxed on its full value, which can mean a large jump in the tax bill.

For local governments, homes that were already receiving public services can suddenly start contributing more tax money because of an ownership change. And in 2020, there were far more of those than usual.

In a typical year, that piece of the property tax puzzle is not a big deal for municipal budgets. For example, in the greater Charleston area from 2016 through 2019, the number of homes sold from one year to the next didn't change by more than 4 percent, and the average home price didn't rise by more than $20,000.

Last year, homes sales in the Charleston area increased by 17.2 percent, and the average price rose by $46,913, according to the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. In the first five months of 2021, the average home sale price increased by another $66,265.

"Cities are going to see an increase in their property tax revenues simply as a function of prices being reset at the sale prices," said Scott Slatton, director of advocacy and communications for the Municipal Association of South Carolina.

"That's what Act 388 does," he said, referring to the statewide changes in property tax laws that took effect in 2007.

Act 388 gave sweeping tax relief to homeowners, partly by capping how much their taxable property values could rise during countywide reassessments as long as the ownership didn't change.

For example, there's a house on James Island that Charleston County had calculated was worth $634,014 during the latest countywide reassessment. But due to Act 388 it was taxed as if it were worth $421,216. That house was sold in late 2020 for $625,000, and that sale should reset the taxable value to approximately the sale price, adding more than $200,000 to the city of Charleston's tax base.

Changes like that account for a small percentage of municipal revenue, but in 2021 it will be a larger amount than usual. For now, Charleston County's budget assumes that reassessments due to home sales will raise the tax base just 2 percent, and towns and cities don't appear to be anticipating an unusual rise in revenue.

“You don’t want to budget an unknown," Charleston's Chief Financial Officer Amy Wharton said. “It would be kind of hard for us to predict."

In Charleston County, local governments won't know the value of all the property they can tax until September, when the county auditor's office provides the data. By then, most will have already approved new yearly budgets, many of which begin on July 1.

"I don't think you're going to have a bunch of folks going out and buying firetrucks because the real estate market is hot," county Auditor Peter Tecklenburg said.

He thinks town and city officials will wait to see hard numbers, which he believes will show larger than usual increases.

“We’ve had a lot more homes sold," Tecklenburg said. "A lot of that is going to show in specific places, like Mount Pleasant."

That would be great, said the town's Chief Financial Officer Marcy Cotov.

"I’m looking forward to September to find out how well I did with budgeting," she said. "I don’t try to estimate home sales."

Cotov said if foreclosures increase as mortgage forbearance programs end, that could offset some gains in the property tax base.

The blazing hot real estate market has been particularly evident in more costly areas, including Mount Pleasant and the barrier islands near Charleston.

On Sullivan's Island, for example, one house the county valued for tax purposes at $6 million in 2020 was sold in November for $8.2 million. That single sale would add $2.2 million to the town's property tax base.

For most taxpayers, the question will be what their town, city or county does with any unexpected boost in revenue. More money could ease pressure to raise taxes, for example, or fund more services.

Mount Pleasant and Charleston both increased their property tax last year and cut expenses as other revenue sources such a hospitality-related taxes and business license taxes declined during the pandemic.

“Let’s just say September is like 'wow,' " said Cotov. "Town Council always has three choices (with property tax rates): up, the same, or down."