MOUNT PLEASANT — The surprisingly contentious effort to extend sewer lines to houses with failing septic systems in the heart of one of South Carolina's most affluent communities remains unresolved despite February statements to the contrary by town and county officials.
The seemingly straightforward issue — connecting existing homes to a sewer system that works — is a challenge in many parts of the Charleston area. In the Snowden community, decades-long efforts have been complicated by cost issues, litigation and a town annexation regulation aimed at controlling growth.
"It's a really complicated mess," said Charleston County Councilman Herb Sass, whose district includes Snowden.
Sass was at a Mount Pleasant Waterworks meeting Monday that attracted dozens of Snowden residents.
A key issue has been whether Snowden residents, most of whose properties are in unincorporated Charleston County, have to annex into Mount Pleasant in order to connect to public sewer lines. The incorporated town surrounds the historic black community off Long Point Road,along the marsh at Foster Creek — one of many bodies of water in the Charleston area fouled by failing septic systems.
Town, county and utility officials met about the annexation issue in February. That day, Elliott Summey, the chairman of County Council, and Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie announced a policy change that Snowden residents would not have to join the town to get sewer.
“Residents may get sewer service without annexation, though Mount Pleasant welcomes all,” Haynie had posted on Twitter following the Feb. 27 meeting.
Mount Pleasant Waterworks General Manager Clay Duffie said Monday that there has, in fact, been no change in policy.
"Simply reversing our policy to obey (the town's) annexation requirement creates a legal dilemma," Duffie said. "If we were to reverse our policy prematurely, it exposes us to a roughly $5 million liability from that lawsuit."
Snowden residents at the meeting peppered the commissioners with questions, and several expressed distrust.
"You're not giving my community a fair shake," said Richard Grant. "You say one thing and you do something else."
"That lawsuit" cited by Duffie is one filed by a development group in 2016.
Long Pt Cooper Investment Group applied to annex into the town in order to get sewer connections, as Mount Pleasant's ordinance requires. When Town Council refused to approve zoning for the group's project in the Belle Hall area called The Point, the developer withdrew the annexation reques, but then was denied access to public sewer lines needed for the plan.
The development group then sued the town, the utility and Duffie. The case, which alleged due process and equal protection violations under the 14th Amendment, is in U.S. District Court.
Mount Pleasant since 1991 has required property owners to annex into the town in order to get sewer because that allows the town to regulate and tax the development that follows. Many Snowden residents fear that annexing into the town would mean suburban development and the end of the community, although the town's development regulations are stricter than those in the county. The town's approach to other settlement communities — allowing multi-story hotels adjacent to homes in Four Mile and supporting the widening of S.C. Highway 61 through Phillips — have left some residents wary.
Haynie said a challenge the town faces now is how to potentially change the annexation ordinance so that existing homeowners with failing septic systems can connect to sewer lines without annexing, but without throwing the door open to developers who want to avoid town regulations.
Duffie said Mount Pleasant Waterworks will continue to follow the town's annexation ordinance and if it's changed, the utility's policy will follow.
Behind all the wrangling about annexation requirements is another issue that's just as significant. Duffie said the utility does not have the money to extend sewer service to all of the 132 homes in Snowden that aren't connected now. A project that's starting this year aims to connect half of those homes to sewer lines.
"Mount Pleasant Waterworks never committed to providing wastewater service to the entire Snowden community, regardless of the cost," Duffie told community residents. He said any funds the utility spends ultimately come from its customers.
"This is more than a Snowden community problem," resident Donna Brown Newton said. "It's an environmental problem."
The utility and the town have offered substantial sewer connection assistance to Snowden residents who are in Mount Pleasant. Charleston County has offered limited help to those in the unincorporated area.
"I think a lot of residents want to be able to tap in (to sewer lines) and not pay for it, or get a big discount," Sass said. "That stuff's expensive."
Plans to connect 66 of the homes in Snowden are set to get underway this year even as the utility, town and county work on funding and annexation issues.