Snow's possible in SC this week, but don't expect much in Charleston

Don't bother to take out the earmuffs for the snow. You might want boots instead.

While much of South Carolina is looking at a fair chance to see some accumulation Thursday night, the Charleston area is more likely to see the flakes melt away in the sky.

Rain, though, is pretty certain until Friday.

The National Weather Service's Charleston office called for a slight chance of snow flurries in the northern stretches of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties Thursday, but the odds are against it. None of the computer models run Tuesday indicated that snow crossing the upper part of the state would reach this far.

It will get cold, with low temperatures near or below freezing at night Thursday through Saturday for much of the area, and daytime highs in the 50s and 60s.

But the right combination of cold and rain "has only a relatively small window of opportunity" to form snow, said weather service meteorologist Jonathan Lamb.

But that would mostly be north of Moncks Corner. "We're not looking at any accumulation at this point," he said.

Meanwhile, more than 3 inches of rain could fall before then. By Thursday afternoon, gusty winds will kick up to possibly 39 mph or more through Friday.

After the weather blows through, higher-than-normal tides Friday through Sunday could mean minor coastal flooding.

Flooding will continue to ease along the Santee and Edisto rivers, but the streams will remain swollen.

No significant ice or snow has fallen so far in what's been a relatively warm winter. Only a few nights have been below freezing and no nights in the frigid low-20s or teens.

Gauged from December, the season is ranking in the top 10 warmest so far for average temperature, according to the S.C. Climate Office.