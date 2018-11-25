A blaze broke out Sunday in a smokehouse pit outside the famed Rodney Scott's BBQ downtown restaurant, drawing a heavy presence from the Charleston Fire Department who extinguished the fire within minutes.
Upon arrival to the restaurant, located at 1011 King St., firefighting crews reported flames "venting" from a portion of the smokehouse roof, authorities said. Crews remained on scene for at least a half-hour after the fire was extinguished to inspect the affected area. There were no reported injuries.
Authorities said that staff had been preparing two hogs in one of the pit's cooking areas. Employees noted excessive smoke followed by flames from the smoker. After they could not contain the fire, staff called 911. The majority of the damage was contained to one one smoker, although "excessive heat and smoke" from the blaze damaged other equipment and electrical circuits near the cooking area, according to a statement published on the fire department's Facebook page.
An electrician was on scene shortly thereafter, according to the post, to begin assessing the damaged wiring in the smoke house.
Shortly after the fire was extinguished, a manager said that meat from the two hogs — each weighing in at approximately 175 lbs. — were lost in the fire. The pit's roof also sustained damage, the extent of which was not immediately clear. The fire marshal's division will determine a more precise cause of the fire.
Sarah Sporn, a spokeswoman for Rodney Scott's, said restaurant operations were not disrupted.
The smokehouse pit, one of five, is separate of the main restaurant portion where patrons dine, and the blaze did not damage any of the interior. At least five people were dining in the restaurant when they were asked to evacuate around 11:15 a.m., one diner said at the scene.
Just about five years ago to the day, the Scott family's Hemingway-based restaurant, Scott's Bar-B-Que, suffered a blaze that destroyed the structure housing the smokehouse pits, though funds were raised to help finance necessary repairs. The restaurant is still running today.
Rodney Scott's BBQ, which opened in 2017, is already widely regarded as a Holy City staple. Scott received the 2018 James Beard Award for best chef in the Southeast.