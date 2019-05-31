Shortly after the last grocery store in North Charleston's south end was demolished, the manager at a nearby gas station increased the store's stock of canned goods, eggs and breakfast meats.
Located near Shipwatch Square at the corner of Rivers and McMillan avenues, the Exxon gas station also began accepting EBT payments after the nearby Winn-Dixie shut down. Its closure left many of the area's low-income residents without a place close by to purchase groceries.
"It's just something that needs to be done," said Carol LeTourneau, the store manager who has worked there for more than 20 years.
For more than a decade, small shop managers and community groups have tried filling in the grocery store gap on the city's south end, as the city's efforts to attract a new grocer to the blighted community have fallen through.
Corridors surrounding the southern portion of Rivers Ave are defined by the Federal Department of Agriculture as food deserts, or a low-income area without access to a full-service grocery store.
Neighborhood residents — most elderly who either don't drive or own cars — have relied on small convenience stores and a recently established urban farm for fresh food. On occasion, they take a bus to grocery stores further away, such as Save-A-Lot.
Residents recall the days when the city's south end boasted at least two grocery stores. After Winn-Dixie's closure in 2005, Christina Sheppard, 66, and her husband Lorenzo, who's legally blind, relied on family and friends for transportation to stores miles away on Dorchester Road.
Taking a bus was also an option, but toting several bags of groceries on and off a crowded bus proved challenging.
The two are now regulars at the Fresh Future Farm, an urban farm and store established a few years ago just blocks away from their Chicora-Cherokee home. The store offers a wide range of produce.
“We eat more vegetables now," Sheppard said. "That’s mostly where we do our shopping."
City officials have tried for years to attract a new grocery store to the neighborhood, but to no avail. In 2017, Piggly Wiggly pulled out on a plan to open a new store in Shipwatch Square, even after the city offered thousands of dollars in incentives.
Late last year, a city staff member spoke before about 100 grocery store operators who had gathered in North Charleston City Hall. After handing out 100 business cards and making a pitch about planting a grocery store in North Charleston, city staff didn't receive a single follow-up, spokesman Ryan Johnson said.
"That sums up the battle of getting a grocery store in the south end," Johnson said. "The city wants it. The community wants it. It's hard."
Store managers have speculated that the area's criminal activity and its low median income have discouraged grocery store operators from the neighborhood. Johnson said grocers look for certain metrics when considering where to build, and the city's south end's median income, traffic and home ownership haven't satisfied those metrics.
Filling the void
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said years ago that if a grocery store didn't come, the city would create one, or a food cooperative, but that also hasn’t happened yet. Johnson didn't rule out a cooperative and said the city still would consider offering incentives to a developer willing to open a store in the area.
“All options are on the table," he said.
In the meantime, nonprofits and community groups have filled in the gap.
Fresh Future Farm leases land from the city and uses it to grow bananas, onions, blueberries, sweet peas and cucumbers.
It serves about 100 customers a week, most of whom live nearby and walk to the store. Fresh Future has also sold more than 12 tons of groceries since May 2016, said the store's co-founder Germaine Jenkins.
Jenkins said the urban farm fills a different niche than a traditional grocery store because of its emphasis on education and building relationships. Guests can take gardening classes and participate in farm camps, and the store offers discounts on store goods for neighborhood residents.
Although a tiny convenience store, Jo Jo Quick Stop on Rivers Avenue is frequented by residents who purchase milk, eggs and sandwich meat. At times, those in need have been allowed to defer payment.
A recent addition to the area will be the Community Resource Center, currently based in Summerville. Officials with the center recently announced plans to establish a location on Azalea Drive, where they will operate a food pantry all week and give away fresh fruits and vegetables once a week on Mondays.
While the center hasn't opened yet, it already has helped 800 families in three food giveaways, said the center's director, Louis Smith.
"We’re tired of seeing our elderly catch buses to get food," he said.
Community leaders are encouraged to see smaller store owners and groups providing food for residents on the south end.
Omar Muhammad, president for the Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities, said residents shouldn't solely rely on the government to fix the problem. Rather, the solution could come from a collaborative effort between local government, community groups, business and residents to make available the food everyone needs.