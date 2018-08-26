A new state law requires school districts with fewer than 1,500 students to consolidate services with neighboring districts.
Work that could be shared includes accounting, transportation, technology, procurement and academic offerings.
The following districts have a month to submit plans to state Superintendent Molly Spearman. Districts that refuse can lose some of their state money:
Allendale County — 1,159 students
Bamberg 1 (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) — 1,366
Bamberg 2 (Denmark-Olar) — 655
Barnwell 19 (Blackville-Hilda) — 597
Barnwell 29 (Williston-Elko) — 897
Clarendon 1 (Summerton) — 764
Clarendon 3 (Turbeville) — 1,266
Florence 2 (Hannah-Pamplico) — 1,144
Florence 4 (Timmonsville) — 689
Florence 5 (Johnsonville) — 1,227
Greenwood 51 (Ware Shoals) — 941
Hampton 2 (Estill) — 711
McCormick County — 780
Source: S.C. Department of Education