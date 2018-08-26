Barnwell 19 school district
Buy Now

Barnwell 19 school district’s cost-cutting plan includes moving middle school students into Macedonia Elementary (pictured here), housing kindergarten through eighth grade students. The middle school building, located adjacent to Blackville-Hilda High School, will become the district office.

 By Seanna Adcox sadcox@postandcourier.com

A new state law requires school districts with fewer than 1,500 students to consolidate services with neighboring districts.

Work that could be shared includes accounting, transportation, technology, procurement and academic offerings.

The following districts have a month to submit plans to state Superintendent Molly Spearman. Districts that refuse can lose some of their state money:  

Allendale County — 1,159 students

Bamberg 1 (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) — 1,366

Bamberg 2 (Denmark-Olar) — 655

Barnwell 19 (Blackville-Hilda) — 597

Barnwell 29 (Williston-Elko) — 897

Clarendon 1 (Summerton) — 764

Clarendon 3 (Turbeville) — 1,266

Florence 2 (Hannah-Pamplico) — 1,144

Florence 4 (Timmonsville) — 689

Florence 5 (Johnsonville) — 1,227 

Greenwood 51 (Ware Shoals) — 941

Hampton 2 (Estill) — 711

McCormick County — 780

Source: S.C. Department of Education

Follow Seanna Adcox on Twitter at @seannaadcox_pc.

Tags

Assistant Columbia bureau chief

Adcox returned to The Post and Courier in October 2017 after 12 years covering the Statehouse for The Associated Press. She previously covered education for The P&C. She has also worked for The AP in Albany, N.Y., and for The Herald in Rock Hill.