You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Small plane crashes on Johns Island near Charleston Executive Airport

  • Updated
Crime blotter

Authorities are searching for the pilot of a twin-engine plane that crashed Saturday night.

A Cessna 310 traveling from Rocky Mount, N.C., was headed to Florida but was trying to land at Charleston Executive Airport around 7 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

As the pilot tried to land, the plane crashed into the woods about a mile north of the airport, the FAA said.

A woman who answered the phone at Charleston Executive Airport declined to answer any questions.

First responders, led by the St. John's Fire Department, reached the wreckage but had yet to locate the pilot, who was reportedly the only person on board.

The plane is registered to a Tampa, Fla. man.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News