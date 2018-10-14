A small passenger airplane bound for Charleston crashed into the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning near Westhampton, New York, killing at least one of the three passengers on board, authorities said.
Search crews with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities on Sunday morning were still working to recover the two other individuals as well as the aircraft, said Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier. The plane's destination was the Charleston Executive Airport.
Authorities recovered the body of one of the individuals early Saturday afternoon, Strohmaier said.
The Piper PA-34 airplane crashed shortly before noon Saturday into the water about three miles south-southeast of Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, said Jim Peters, spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration. The aircraft had taken off from the Danbury Municipal Airport.
None of the three individuals have been identified.