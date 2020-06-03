Small group of protesters march for criminal justice reform in North Charleston

A small, but motivated, group of protesters engaged in a peaceful demonstration in North Charleston on Wednesday, one in which they hoped to bring awareness to criminal justice issues while also demanding a conversation with elected officials.

The effort was organized by North Charleston resident Brandon Trollinger, 22. At 11 a.m., he led about five marchers on a 2-mile trek from Tanger Outlets to North Charleston City Hall.

Residents chanted "no justice, no peace." One walker hold a sign reading "black lives matter." The protesters braved the heat, several carrying towels and water bottles. Several motorists on East Montague Avenue who saw the group honked horns in support.

North Charleston police blocked off exits for the marchers to safely cross the road.

The event culminated at City Hall, where Trollinger stood and demanded meetings with city officials to discuss criminal justice reform, affordable housing, education and homeless in North Charleston.

Trollinger said he would not leave until he had arranged a scheduled meeting with elected officials.

He gave a speech about the need for peaceful demonstrations and patience in fighting for justice.

"It took Martin Luther King 381 days to find justice in the Montgomery Bus Boycott," he said. "He didn't give up. A change will come. It just takes time."

Trollinger, who graduated from Stall High School and recently completed a five years of service with the National Guard, attended his first protest on Sunday, which was organized by Uplift Charleston and took place downtown.

After talking with the group's organizer, Trollinger left inspired and wanted to lead a peaceful demonstration in North Charleston. He asked Uplift Charleston to share the event on the organization's Facebook page for support.

Several saw the social media post and showed up for the demonstration.

Dwight Smith III is a Charleston Southern University student and former CSU football player. He is 22 years old and lives in North Charleston.

He walked 2 miles to get to the starting point at Staples and continued to walk with protesters to City Hall. His parents didn’t want him to protest because they were afraid of him being another black man harmed. They also couldn’t drive him because they were at work.

He decided to participate because he wants to see change and didn’t want to feel like a hypocrite by staying at home. He wants to see police departments changed from the inside by putting a halt on hiring and filtering out officers who don’t pass psychological and social tests. That’s the pathway to ending injustice for him.

“That’s the only way it’s going stop,” he said. “Voting is the only power we have right now and it’s not enough."

North Charleston resident Matt Legault, 30, said this was his first week of protesting. He said, “Now is the time to make your voice heard ... get bodies out in the street and start protesting."

The protest comes on the heels of several demonstrations across the Charleston area since Saturday, protesting against the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody last week in Minneapolis.

Seven people were arrested after around 200 protesters gathered in North Charleston on Monday. The demonstration started peacefully but ended in a tense standoff between law enforcement and protesters.

The group began the protest at North Charleston City Hall, then walked about a mile on East Montague Avenue before spreading out near the overpass to Interstate 26 and locking arms.

The protests against Floyd's death as a symbol for an enduring problem of police brutality across the country began Saturday night in Charleston. A large, peaceful demonstration that began in the afternoon downtown later led to damage and vandalism on portions of King Street.

Afterwards, county and city officials in the tri-county area cracked down, enacting curfews on Sunday and Monday. The curfews were in place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on those two days, although many people didn't follow it, continuing to visit restaurants and take walks outside. Some protesters were arrested for breaking curfews, however.

By Tuesday, most of the curfews had been lifted, except for Dorchester County, which lifted its curfew on Wednesday.

More peaceful protests have continued throughout the week, including in Summerville and downtown Charleston.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.