SUMMERVILLE — A small earthquake struck just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, shifting the ground near Summerville.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake measured at a 2.0, too weak to be felt by humans. It was centered about five kilometers below ground, near Interstate 26 and Jedburg Road.

Surrounding communities haven't announced any damage, and earthquakes that small generally aren't dangerous.