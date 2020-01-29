Bailey Fallon graduates in May from the College of Charleston after publishing research on an ancient leatherback turtle bone that was the size of a dime.

The wildest thing about that feat by the senior from Rock Hill is it's not so unusual at the college. The small institution of around 11,000 students is gaining a large reputation among scientists internationally for research by its professors and students.

Astrophysicist and professor Jon Hakkila recently presented his staggering findings on star rays that can bend back time at a meeting of the International Astronomical Union in Vienna, Austria.

The astronomy department's "productivity and well-targeted research output is unusual for a small college, but this team certainly pulls well above the expected mean," said Clemson University physicist Dieter Hartmann, an editor for the Astrophysical Journal.

Robert Boessenecker, a college environmental scientist, led the research that identified a locally found fossil as an ancient dwarf dolphin that was a suction feeder with no teeth.

Work like that has attracted a great deal of public attention, raising awareness of the research and collections at the school, said William DiMichele, president-elect of the Paleontological Society.

"It is very hard for a relatively small department to offer students a broad set of research options, but they pulled it off," he said.

Even the Emmys have given the school a nod. Phil Dustan, a marine biology professor, won an Outstanding Nature Documentary award for a film about coral bleaching.

Scott Persons — whose 2015 find of an outsized Styracosaurus skull with horns intact is rewriting the paleontology of the animals — recently joined the geology staff at the college, attracted because that reputation.

"What really drew me was the resources the college has, an existing large collection of fossils for research, a fossil preparation lab," Persons said. "Even though it's a small college, it's bringing out competitive students who can go on to the next level."

What makes the difference is the students' opportunity to take a hands-on role in research significant enough to be published, he said.

Fallon is a prime example. A marine biology major, she was dusting off fossils as a volunteer at the college's Mace Brown Museum of Natural History prep lab when she told Boessenecker she'd like to do more.

He handed her an ossicle, a scrap of fossil shell apparently from a leatherback and told her if she could identify the specific animal the work could be published.

"I thought, 'Wow, how can somebody write an entire paper on this?'" she said.

Her research showed the bone was an extinct turtle about 5 million years old, a likely ancestor to the rare sea turtle that today is the largest in the world, growing to 6 feet long and weighing a ton.

It was the first evidence found that the ancestor turtle existed off today's California.

The paper by Fallon and Boessenecker was recently published in the peer-reviewed PaleoBios journal.